Back In The Spotlight? Disgraced 'SATC' Star Chris Noth Set To Make His Return To Film Following Sexual Assault Accusations

By:

Dec. 17 2022, Published 1:00 a.m. ET

Former Sex and the City star Chris Noth apparently refuses to let being canceled stop him from acting.

The disgraced television personality, who was dropped by his talent agency and axed from an appearance in the SATC revival series ...And Just Like That after being accused of sexual assault by four different women, is still on track to star in an upcoming romantic comedy.

satc chris noth returning to film sexual assault accusations
The film's producer, Noel Ashman, who happens to be Noth's close friend, claimed the embattled actor's career is doing just fine following the shocking allegations.

'SEX AND THE CITY' STAR CHRIS NOTH 'FEELS LIKE HIS LIFE IS OVER' AMID MULTIPLE HORRIFYING SEXUAL ASSAULT ALLEGATIONS

"He's had a lot of offers, and he's got a bunch of things that he's doing," Ashman dished in a recent interview. "Our movie Someday Sometimes, and then two other small Indies."

chris noth spotted ringless wife tara wilson first time assault allegations
"I got swamped, I had a lot of movies I've been producing lately. COVID pushed stuff back. Right now we're working on finishing the financing, but it will happen," he added. "It's very music based, but not a musical. And it's basically a love story about an old flame. It's definitely a very upbeat, fun movie ... We kind of got back to looking at it now in the last probably three, four months."

SARAH JESSICA PARKER IS 'HEARTBROKEN' BY CHRIS NOTH SEXUAL ASSAULT ALLEGATIONS, 'SATC' STAR 'FEELS LIKE THERE HAS BEEN TWO DEATHS'

Ashman explained that Noth is set to play one of the moviee's main characters, a husband named Donald. Aside from his movie, Ashman noted that the 68-year-old is also planning on using his New York club, The Cutting Room, as a venue for an acting workshop.

chris noth th accuser comes forward hires powerhouse attorney gloria allred ok
And while Ashman admitted he was "very upset" by the accusations hedged against Noth earlier this year, he still believes the father-of-two is a "good guy" and that he is not guilty of assault.

"He's an old friend of mine and an occasional business partner," he said. "He's not perfect, none of us are obviously, but he certainly would never do any of the things that we're alleged."

Ashman spoke with The Sun about Noth's upcoming projects.

