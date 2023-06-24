Chris Noth Left 'Out in the Cold' by Sarah Jessica Parker and the Rest of 'Sex and the City' Cast After Sexual Assault Allegations: Source
Chris Noth is not part of the Sex and the City family anymore!
A source recently spilled to Radar that the Mr. Big actor no longer has a relationship with his former costars after he was accused of sexual assault by multiple women in 2021.
"He's not invited to their parties. He doesn't get greeting cards or happy birthday texts," the insider said, specifically about his dynamic with leads Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis.
The source added that the Law & Order alum felt "iced out" by his ex-pals, and "he wonders why SJP and her troupe continue to leave him out in the cold."
The insider shared Noth feels he doesn't deserve to be snubbed by the women considering he was never charged for any crimes and adamantly insisted he was innocent.
In 2021, the allegations became public just days following the debut of the Sex and the City spinoff, And Just Like That.
After the news broke, the actor released a statement.
"The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false," Noth said. "These stories could’ve been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago — no always means no — that is a line I did not cross. The encounters were consensual."
"It's difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don't know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women," he added.
The accusations had professional consequences for Noth, as he was fired from The Equalizer, his Peloton commercial was removed and he was dropped by his agency.
Additionally, Noth's And Just Like That… character, who was killed off in the first episode, was originally scheduled to make another cameo, though that was scrapped after the scandal.
At the time, Parker, 58, Nixon, 57, and Davis, 58, also shared a message about the claims.
"We are deeply saddened to hear the allegations against Chris Noth," they said. "We support the women who have come forward and shared their painful experiences."
"We know it must be a very difficult thing to do and we commend them for it," they concluded.
In May 2022, Parker confessed she had not spoken to Noth since the allegations surfaced.