'Spoiled Rich People': Chris Pratt and Wife Katherine Schwarzenegger Under Fire for Demolishing Historic L.A. Home
Chris Pratt and wife Katherine Schwarzenegger are being criticized for their real estate choices.
According to a report, the couple spent $12.5 million last year to purchase a house known as the Zimmerman Home — only to start demolition on it days later.
The spouses are now in the process of building a new abode on the property, but the news shocked architects and social media users who adored the 2,770-square-foot Los Angeles pad, which was designed by Craig Ellwood and built in 1950.
"Spoiled rich people destroyed a Craig Ellwood. If they wanted a bigger house, they should have bought a property with a bigger house on it, by a lesser architect, and remodeled that," one person expressed of the situation.
"Ok, now I get the hate for Chris Pratt. Why would you spend 12 million on this jewel only to demolish it!?" one person tweeted, while another wrote, "Oh nooo, that home was beautiful."
"Omg… terrible decision," said an additional individual, while a fifth declared, "This is disgusting."
The couple likely bought the pad since it's located across the street from Schwarzenegger's mother, Maria Shriver.
This isn't the first time the Parks and Recreation alum, 44, has faced backlash, as he was accused of dissing ex-wife Anna Faris, 47, and their son Jack, 11 — who was born premature — when he made a tribute to the children's author, 34.
"I said something [on Instagram], like, ‘Find someone who looks at you the way my wife looks at me.’ And then I gave her some s--- in the thing and said, ‘But I love you. I’m so thankful for my wife — she gave me a beautiful, healthy daughter,'" he recalled in a Men's Health interview.
"That is f----- up. My son’s gonna read that one day," he explained of people making baseless rude comments and alleging he was insulting Faris. "And it’s etched in digital stone. It really f------ bothered me, dude. I cried about it."
The Guardians of the Galaxy star has also been scrutinized for his and his wife's relationship with the controversial Hillsong Church, which allegedly doesn't support LGBTQ+ individuals.
Other people accused him of leaving Faris once his star rose in Hollywood. The couple, who now co-parent their son, began dating in 2007 and married two years later only to spilt in 2017, with their divorce being finalized in 2018.
The same year the breakup was set in stone, he began dating Schwarzenegger, and they went on to tie the knot in 2019. They now share two daughters together.
Meanwhile, Faris started dating cinematographer Michael Barrett, 53, in 2017, and in 2021, she confirmed they had eloped.
Robb Report shared details of the demolition and the home.