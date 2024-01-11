Chris Pratt Strips Down to Reveal 6-Pack Abs as He Thanks Wife Katherine for Her Support: Photo
Chris Pratt is sticking to his New Year’s resolution and looking good while doing it!
On Wednesday, January 10, the Parks and Recreation alum shared a shirtless selfie showing off the progress he’s made since starting his goal to work out every day of January.
The father-of-three posed in a mirror selfie, flaunting his six-pack while wearing black shorts and slippers. “Day 10,” he captioned the mirror selfie via his Instagram Story.
In addition to sharing the saucy snap, the Guardians of the Galaxy actor uploaded a video thanking his wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt, for urging him to keep his resolution.
“OK so, day 10 done. When I said that I was up before the kids yesterday, I was. And now I’m up again today before the kids,” he began the clip from the gym.
“But I didn’t credit Katherine for nudging me in the ribs when I tried to go back to sleep," he stated. "She did that yesterday and today. I set my alarm and then, you know, I did that thing where I was like, ‘I’m just going to lay here with my eyes closed.’ She poked me in the ribs. She said, ‘Get up.’”
Chris continued: “Credit to all the people out there who are doing it with the help of someone else. Credit to all those someone else’s and to those of you who don’t have someone poking you in the ribs and need that motivation from someone.”
"Maybe I can give it to you right now. Get up, go get that workout. Feel good, drink some water,” he said, hoping to inspire some of his 45 million followers.
Chris and Katherine, who tied the knot in 2019, share two daughters, Lyla, 3, and Eloise, 18 months. Pratt also has a son, Jack, 11, whom he shares with ex-wife Anna Faris.
As OK! previously reported, Chris and Anna have a seemingly rocky relationship since the Jurassic World leading man did not shout out The House Bunny actress in his Instagram post on Mother's Day.
In the May 2023 upload, Chris did reference his son when praising Katherine, saying she’s "the best step mama," further gushing over how "our two daughters are so lucky to have you."
"Happy Mother’s Day to all of the mothers out there," he added. "Especially grateful today for Katherine. You’re a wonderful partner. You’ve provided me such a blessed life."
"And to my mom, Kathy, you raised us with such love and light and laughter— so grateful for you today and always," he noted. "And to Maria, the best Mama G, I’m lucky to have you as a mother-in-law."
In response, fans were outraged with the funnyman for leaving out the blonde beauty.
"What about your first wife? 🤔 she’s being super mom raising your first child," one user wrote, while a second exclaimed, "ALSO HAPPY MOTHERS DAY TO ANNA. THE ONE WHO MADE YOU A FATHER, THE ONE WHO HELPS RAISE YOUR FIRST CHILD SMH."
"That’s not right, I’ve lost so much respect for you and the fact of NOT ACKNOWLEDGING your first child’s mom bc the fact that she’s doing more with constant doctor visits and has been there for your 1st child the least thing you could do is thank her as the mother of YOUR 1st child. It automatically shows the ignorance on your behalf," a third person penned.