Katherine Schwarzenegger Trolls Husband Chris Pratt After Actor Teases Her for Keeping Her Childhood Trophies
Katherine Schwarzenegger playfully hit back at her husband after he teased her and her mom for storing away childhood keepsakes.
On Tuesday, October 24, Chris Pratt shared a carousel of photos of his wife posing with various trophies she'd won as a child while asking his followers if they thought parents should save these types of mementos or if they should just toss them.
"Maria has been storing special items from Katherine’s childhood for years. Which is so very thoughtful," he captioned the snapshots. "To see my darling wife beaming with sentiment as she opens these crates of meticulously organized keepsakes, remembering her cherished youth, makes me grateful for the efforts her folks put into archiving."
"I cannot say how proud I am of my wife for being a fourth grade problem solving superstar," he joked. "There’s also a trophy for 'most improved two year old' in swim class. Wow!! Sorry to the other two year olds. You didn’t cut it. Move on."
"I suppose that’s the payoff for the work it took to store this stuff, the smile on her face as she relives moments of her youth," he continued. "To pray one day that your children will look back on their childhood with glee is a blessing."
"But real talk…" he added. "Once your kid goes through the stuff, is it okay to toss? I mean… do we need the 'I was on a sports team' trophy? Can they be donated? Repurposed? How many do we gotta keep? Not all of them right?"
The Marvel star's mother-in-law, Maria Shriver, was delighted by the post, replying, "Omg I’m so happy. Here’s to story trophies and school work and dresses and party outfits. I feel vindicated."
However, Schwarzenegger couldn't help but poke fun at her husband. "Feels like someone is a litttlllee bit jealous of my natural athleticism from birth and ability to solve problems 😮💨," she teased in the comments section.
Other fans chimed in with jokes of their own. One user wrote, "The obvious answer is that they should go right next to your MTV movie awards and People’s Choice Awards…. Duh," while another said, "Give them out as prizes when your friends come over for game night."
