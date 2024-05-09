Chris Rock Turned Down Opportunity to Reenact Will Smith Slap in 'Unfrosted' Because He Was Too 'Shook,' Jerry Seinfeld Reveals
Jerry Seinfeld isn't afraid to stir the pot!
During his Wednesday, May 8, appearance on Dana Carvey and David Spade's "Fly on the Wall" podcast, the Comedians Getting Coffee in Cars host revealed he wanted to reenact Will Smith and Chris Rock's infamous Oscars slap in his new movie Unfrosted.
"Chris Rock was going to be the emcee of the Bowl & Spoon Awards," the Seinfeld star, 70, shared, referring to a fictional awards show in the Netflix film. "And we shot that right after the Will Smith slap."
"I was going to have somebody come up on the stage and have Chris punch 'em out as they got there," he explained.
However, since the scene was going to be filmed not long after the actual incident went down — in which the "Miami" crooner, 55, slapped Rock, 59, at the 2022 Oscars for making a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith's shaved head — Rock "wasn't up to perform."
"He was a little shook from that event," he noted.
In the end, Cedric the Entertainer, 60, took on the role he envisioned for Rock.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Though things didn't pan out the way the Seinfeld first envisioned, he asked Carvey, 68, and Spade, 59, for their thoughts on his original idea.
"Without the Will Smith thing, I think it's funny. There's still kind of a residual darkness around that moment," Carvey replied.
Seinfeld admitted he's not sure "if it would have worked" anyway.
- Jerry Seinfeld Apologizes to Howard Stern After Saying He Lacks 'Comedy Chops': 'Please Forgive Me'
- Michael Richards Reunites With 'Seinfeld' Costar Jerry Seinfeld in Rare Public Appearance at L.A. Movie Premiere: Photos
- 'He's Horrible!': Jerry Seinfeld Slams Hugh Grant, Says He's a 'Pain in the A-- to Work With'
Last year, Pinkett Smith revealed that after the Academy Awards incident, Rock immediately "tried to apologize to me. He said, ‘I didn't mean you any harm.’"
The Gotham actress, 52, hinted her estranged spouse and Rock have yet to mend ties, noting, "they got their stuff for sure."
Despite not talking in person, the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alum issued an apology via a YouTube video.
In the mother-of-two's memoir Worthy, she explained the men had beef ever since Rock asked her out. At the time, the Madagascar star thought the pair had separated.
"I think every summer all the reports would come out that me and Will were getting a divorce. And this particular summer, Chris, he thought that we were getting a divorce," she wrote. "So he called me and basically he was like, 'I'd love to take you out.' And I was like, 'What do you mean?' He was like, 'Well, aren't you and Will getting a divorce?' I was like, 'No. Chris, those are just rumors.'"
Pinkett Smith said the Everybody Hates Chris creator was embarrassed and apologized.
"Here's my desire: I just hope that all the misunderstanding around this can be cleared up and that there can be peace," she concluded of the situation.