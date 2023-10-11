Bombshell: Chris Rock Asked Out Jada Pinkett Smith Amid Separation From Will Smith
Does Chris Rock have a crush on Jada Pinkett Smith?
In an interview, published on Wednesday, October 11, the actress revealed that years ago the comedian had tried to take her out despite the fact she and Will Smith were not divorced.
"I think every summer all the reports would come out that me and Will were getting a divorce. And this particular summer, Chris, he thought that we were getting a divorce,” she said, referencing the many rumors that her and the King Richard actor had called it quits.
“So he called me and basically he was like, 'I'd love to take you out,'" she stated. "And I was like, 'What do you mean?' He was like, 'Well, aren't you and Will getting a divorce?' I was like, 'No. Chris, those are just rumors.' He was appalled. And he profusely apologized and that was that."
Years later, Will infamously slapped the 58-year-old on the Oscars stage after he made a joke about Jada's alopecia. The wild moment caused much controversy and has led to a rift between the author and Rock.
The duo have apparently not spoken since the incident, however, Jada shared she wished to mend things, saying, "Here's my desire: I just hope that all the misunderstanding around this can be cleared up and that there can be peace."
"All we can ever do is just look at our part and see where could I have done something that would've seemed as if... Whatever misunderstanding might've been created, what could I have done to avoid that misunderstanding?" she added.
She then recalled when Rock came to express remorse following the slap.
"Chris came down to the end of the stage and tried to apologize to me. He said, ‘I didn't mean you any harm.’ I said, ‘I can't talk about this now, Chris. This is some old s---.'"
As OK! previously reported, during the same interview with People, Jada recalled how she thought the spout of violence from Will was a performance.
"I thought, 'This is a skit,'" she said. "I was like, 'There’s no way that Will hit him.' It wasn’t until Will started to walk back to his chair that I even realized it wasn’t a skit."
Despite the outburst, Jada decided she was "going to be by his side, but also allow him to have to figure this out for himself."
As for their rocky marriage, Jada noted, "We’re still figuring it out."
"We’ve been doing some really heavy-duty work together. We just got deep love for each other and we are going to figure out what that looks like for us," she continued.
While she was quite tight lipped during this interview, in a preview of her upcoming sit-down interview with TODAY's Hoda Kotb, Jada spilled all the details of her and Will’s current relationship.
The duo apparently live "completely separate lives" since their 2016 separation. While they are still legally married, the Red Table Talk host confessed they are no longer together romantically.
"It was not a divorce on paper," Hoda asked Jada, to which she responded "right."
"But it was a divorce," Hoda calrified, as Jada confirmed: "Divorce."