Bombshell: Chris Rock Asked Out Jada Pinkett Smith Amid Separation From Will Smith

"I think every summer all the reports would come out that me and Will were getting a divorce. And this particular summer, Chris, he thought that we were getting a divorce,” she said, referencing the many rumors that her and the King Richard actor had called it quits.

“So he called me and basically he was like, 'I'd love to take you out,'" she stated. "And I was like, 'What do you mean?' He was like, 'Well, aren't you and Will getting a divorce?' I was like, 'No. Chris, those are just rumors.' He was appalled. And he profusely apologized and that was that."