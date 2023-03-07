Jada Pinkett Smith Thinks Chris Rock Is 'Obsessed' With Her, Believes She 'Had No Part' In Will Smith Oscar Slap: Source
Jada Pinkett Smith is not budging on the way she feels about the infamous altercation between Will Smith and Chris Rock.
A year after the Oscars slap seen around the world, insiders close to the Bad Moms actress revealed she hasn't wavered from the idea that she thinks the fight between her husband and the stand-up comedian didn't really have anything to do with her.
"Jada has had no part in all of this other than being heckled," the source spilled. "Chris is obsessed with her and that's been going on for almost 30 years."
"Look where he chose to film his Netflix special. Her hometown [of Baltimore]. Obsessed," the insider explained of Rock's latest comedy hour, Selective Outrage, where he finally addressed the headline-making situation.
"Back in 2016, she helped start a movement with the Academy Awards by questioning why there are so few Black members, and Chris took it to this?" the source went on to say about Pinkett Smith's "#OscarsSoWhite" movement, which came when Smith was left out of the Best Actor category for Concussion.
During the Grown Ups star's stand-up special, Rock noted, "Years ago, his wife said I should quit the Oscars. I shouldn't host 'cause her man didn't get nominated for Concussion. And then he gives me a f****** concussion."
However, the source said his words were misleading.
"She never asked Chris to not host the Oscars ever," the insider close to the Red Table Talk host claimed. "She publicly said in a Facebook post at the time Chris would be a great Oscars host and is perfect for the job."
"Right now Jada is focused on her book that will come out this year," the source said, before adding how the married couple "were shocked at how many times Chris used the word b**** in referring to Jada," in his latest comedy set.
Rock did not hold back when it came to how he felt about Pinkett Smith during the special.
"I did some jokes about her. Who gives a f***? That's how it is: She starts it, I finish it," he said defending himself. "That's what the f*** happened. Nobody's pickin' on this b****. She started this s***. Nobody was pickin' on her."
People spoke to the source close to Pinkett Smith.