Does Vivica A. Fox Have 'Beef' With Jada Pinkett Smith After Oscars Slap?
Vivica A. Fox is shutting down rumors of tension between her and the Smith family once and for all.
Fox sat down with Andy Cohen during the Wednesday, July 19, episode of Watch What Happens Live for an interview discussing where she stands with Jada Pinkett Smith after previously expressing disappointment toward her Independence Day costars following Will Smith’s infamous Chris Rock slap at the 2022 Oscars.
The Bravo frontman asked Vivica a fan question asking if there’s any bad blood between her and the Smiths.
"Can I say there’s no beef?" the Two Can Play That Game star declared, before clarifying her initial reaction to the incident last year. "I just said, due to the situation that happened, just take accountability, so that everyone can then move forward. I love Jada. I love Will. I love their whole family. I don’t have beef with them."
Vivica disapproved of Jada’s lack of accountability after the Girls Trip actress briefly addressed the situation on Red Table Talk in June 2022.
"My deepest hope is that these two intelligent, capable men have an opportunity to heal, talk this out and reconcile. The state of the world today, we need them both. And we all actually need one another more than ever," Jada stated at the time.
Vivica later admitted her disappointment in Jada’s response during a guest appearance on The Wendy Williams Show, stating, "I just wish that we could have had a little bit more accountability and for it to not seem so self-righteous on Jada’s part," especially since Will was "defending her honor."
"This night was a night of African American and diversity for brown and Black people that now will forever be scarred," Vivica expressed of the slap’s affect on the evening.
Though Vivica wanted more out of Jada after the situation, she later insisted Will "absolutely" deserved a second chance during an August 2022 interview.
"He’s Will Smith. Don’t y’all ever forget that. This man has grossed billions of dollars. He made a mistake. He deserves a second chance and I will be there to support him," she said at the time.