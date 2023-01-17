Chris Wallace Calls Out Andy Cohen For Saying He Hoped Jen Shah Would Get 'No Jail Time' After Guilty Plea

The broadcaster held the media mogul's feet to the fire once again when he asked Cohen about building The Real Housewives franchise, questioning, “Are you at all embarrassed by what you do?”

“No, I’m really not, because it makes so many people happy,” the producer told Wallace. “It can be really confrontational, it can sometimes be something that’s a little difficult to swallow. But I think it’s also about, in the real great moments, it’s about being a wife, and a mother, and a sister, and a friend and a whole lot more. So, yes, there’s all that [fights] and then there’s a whole lot more.”