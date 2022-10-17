Lisa Barlow & Whitney Rose Feel BravoCon Is A 'Full Circle' Moment For 'The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City'
The first time we said "Hi, baby gorgeous" to the women of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City was at BravoCon 2019. Now, three years later, Lisa Barlow and Whitney Rose are one of Bravo's biggest names and have given the franchise some of its most iconic moments.
The unlikely pair spoke exclusively with OK! about the impact their show had on the network, connecting with viewers through their trauma and how the Vida Tequila founder has supported the Wild Rose Beauty mogul in this new chapter of her life.
"It's so cool," Barlow says of their show's success. "But when they announced Salt Lake, everybody's like, 'Oh my gosh. Why Salt Lake? That's so random.' It was a hidden treasure. But now everybody knows about it. It was amazing that they put our city on the map."
As for Rose, being able to connect up close and personal with the fans came at the right time, as she recently opened up on the series about the abuse she suffered as a child.
"Seeing all the fans and receiving all the love was exactly what I needed," the skincare guru explains. "It's hard to share your life and then relive it. It's been beautiful and it just reminds me that I'm so grateful to be a part of this Bravo family."
"Whitney is a good example to so many people that it's okay to talk about your traumas and what you're going through so that you can heal. I think since I've met Whitney, she's always been on a consummate healing journey," her supportive friend Barlow notes. "She's tried to give us [the cast] a lot of good experiences."
In the current season, Rose organizes a spiritual trip to Scottsdale, Ariz., where the group works with a shaman to overcome their tensions — but without much avail.
"I loved it," self-proclaimed Sundance queen, Barlow, says of the trip. "I think it was really helpful for all of us. It's nice to see this whole new healing chapter for Whitney."