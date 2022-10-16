Andy Cohen Hints Jen Shah May Have Been Fired From 'The Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City' After Pleading Guilty To Wire Fraud

"Once we wrapped [Season 3 and] she pled guilty, I think that was kind of, unfortunately, the end of, you know, the engagement there," he explained. "But I hope to sit down with her and talk to her at some point on camera because I have a lot of questions for her."

As OK! previously reported, Shah changed her plea to guilty on Monday, July 11, days before her bombshell wire fraud trial was set to begin.

"In 2012 to March 2021 in the Southern District of New York and elsewhere I agreed with others to commit wire fraud," Shah confessed to Judge Sidney Stein. "I knew this was wrong. I knew many people were harmed and I'm so sorry."