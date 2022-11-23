Murderer Chris Watts 'Feeds His Ego' By Writing 'Racy' Letters To Women From Prison: Source

"They send sexy pictures, and he responds," the source, who has spoken with the convicted murderer from behind bars, dished of his extracurricular activities. "There are a lot of women who think he's handsome and misunderstood. They send a lot of letters."

Watts is able to buy paper, writing utensils and stamps from the prison commissary, and despite the nature of his guilty conviction, there are no rules that say he is unable to correspond with strangers via letters — as long as there is believed to be no threat to anyone's safety. And although nude photos are prohibited, suggestive pictures and written content are allowed.