Murderer Chris Watts 'Feeds His Ego' By Writing 'Racy' Letters To Women From Prison: Source
Chris Watts was sentenced to five life sentences without the possibility of parole for the brutal 2018 murders of his wife, Shanann, and their two, young daughters.
Now, as he serves out the remainder of his years behind bars, a source spilled Watts is biding his time by sending "racy" letters back and forth with several female fans.
"They send sexy pictures, and he responds," the source, who has spoken with the convicted murderer from behind bars, dished of his extracurricular activities. "There are a lot of women who think he's handsome and misunderstood. They send a lot of letters."
Watts is able to buy paper, writing utensils and stamps from the prison commissary, and despite the nature of his guilty conviction, there are no rules that say he is unable to correspond with strangers via letters — as long as there is believed to be no threat to anyone's safety. And although nude photos are prohibited, suggestive pictures and written content are allowed.
"He's got nothing else to do. So he feeds his ego in that way. Because he's not popular at all in prison," the source added. "He's in protective custody. The only outlet he has is with these letters."
The insider also noted that the amount of letters and pen pals have only increased since the 2020 premiere of Netflix's true crime documentary detailing his vicious slayings, American Murder: The Family Next Door.
"I don't know what he's hoping to get out of these letters," the source continued. "But these women are very important to him. They're really all he's got."
As OK! previously reported, Watts strangled his wife to death in their home on August 13, 2018. Shortly after, he smothered their two children, 4-year-old Bella and 3-year-old Celeste. He later pleaded guilty to the killings and is believed to have committed the horrific crimes because he was having an affair with a co-worker.