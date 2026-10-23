REALITY TV NEWS Chrishell Stause Vows to 'Sue' If 'Selling Sunset' Defames Her as Lawyers Watch the Show on Her Behalf Source: MEGA Chrishell Stause will not be returning for Season 10 of 'Selling Sunset.' Olivia Callanan Oct. 23 2026, Updated 11:20 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Chrishell Stause may not be watching Season 10 of Selling Sunset, but she’s making sure her lawyers do! The reality star announced that she will not be returning to the hit Netflix series after spending nine seasons on the show.

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'I Don't Need the Show Financially'

Source: MEGA Chrishell Stause was on the hit reality TV series for 9 seasons.

"I’ve gotten to a place where I don’t need the show financially," Stause said in an interview when asked about her exit. "I’m lucky to have other forms of employment, because it’s no longer good for my mental health." More recently, while attending a creators event on Wednesday, October 21, she shared where she stands on the upcoming season.

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'I'll Have My Lawyers Let Me Know If There's Defamation'

Source: MEGA Chrishell Stause claimed she will 'sue' if she is 'defamed' during the upcoming season.

"I won’t [watch]," Stause confessed. "And I don’t mean that in a bad way. I hope they have an amazing season. I’ll have lawyers let me know if there’s defamation, but I feel like, to be honest with you, if you love something, let it go." "I had a good time with that show. It brought me a lot of really amazing things. I want [the cast] to go on and do their thing,” she continued. “It’s not for me. So, I really wish it the best." "That being said, don’t defame me," she proclaimed. "I will sue you."

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'You Have to Let Them Go'

Source: MEGA Chrishell Stause was reportedly not 'getting along' with her costars.

Stause made the decision to leave Selling Sunset after a tumultuous ninth season. Her costar Mary Bonnet exclusively told OK! that she hasn't been in touch with her former friend. "I always feel like whenever someone feels like it is time to go, you have to let them. She wasn't getting along with everybody toward the end. I haven't really talked to her that much. It's been a while. I am pretty sure she didn't like what I had to say at the reunion, but I didn't say anything bad!" the reality star spilled about Stause.

Who Is Returning for Season 10?

Source: MEGA Netflix has yet to announce the release date for Season 10.