Chrishell Stause Vows to 'Sue' If 'Selling Sunset' Defames Her as Lawyers Watch the Show on Her Behalf
Oct. 23 2026, Updated 11:20 a.m. ET
Chrishell Stause may not be watching Season 10 of Selling Sunset, but she’s making sure her lawyers do!
The reality star announced that she will not be returning to the hit Netflix series after spending nine seasons on the show.
'I Don't Need the Show Financially'
"I’ve gotten to a place where I don’t need the show financially," Stause said in an interview when asked about her exit. "I’m lucky to have other forms of employment, because it’s no longer good for my mental health."
More recently, while attending a creators event on Wednesday, October 21, she shared where she stands on the upcoming season.
'I'll Have My Lawyers Let Me Know If There's Defamation'
"I won’t [watch]," Stause confessed. "And I don’t mean that in a bad way. I hope they have an amazing season. I’ll have lawyers let me know if there’s defamation, but I feel like, to be honest with you, if you love something, let it go."
"I had a good time with that show. It brought me a lot of really amazing things. I want [the cast] to go on and do their thing,” she continued. “It’s not for me. So, I really wish it the best."
"That being said, don’t defame me," she proclaimed. "I will sue you."
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'You Have to Let Them Go'
Stause made the decision to leave Selling Sunset after a tumultuous ninth season.
Her costar Mary Bonnet exclusively told OK! that she hasn't been in touch with her former friend.
"I always feel like whenever someone feels like it is time to go, you have to let them. She wasn't getting along with everybody toward the end. I haven't really talked to her that much. It's been a while. I am pretty sure she didn't like what I had to say at the reunion, but I didn't say anything bad!" the reality star spilled about Stause.
Who Is Returning for Season 10?
As Bre Tiesi explained, Season 10 will have a "whole new cast." She said she wasn’t surprised by the decision and even joked they had to get rid of the "dead weight," before adding that she is "not mad at any of this, to be honest."
It has been confirmed that Tiesi, Amanza Smith and Oppenheim owners Jason Oppenheim and Brett Oppenheim will return for the next season.
Two cast members will also be returning after leaving in past seasons: Christine Quinn is back after leaving in Season 5, and Heather Rae El Moussa will return after leaving in Season 7.
New cast member Tara Burns will reportedly make her debut in Season 10.