Chrissy Metz 'Loves to Be Very Personal and Vulnerable' With Her Music: 'It's Cathartic'

Chrissy Metz isn't afraid to write about personal experiences with her music, as she believes it will only help people in their own journey.

"I love to be vulnerable and personal because I think it allows other people to be vulnerable because you take in however you're feeling that day to the writer's room. I always want to write about what I am feeling because it's honest and it's the truth," the 43-year-old exclusively tells OK! while promoting her Grammy-eligible children’s album, Prayed for This Day. "I've been told by several people that when you lean into that that's how people are going to change and be inspired or grow. My vulnerability will help other people to do that, which in turn, helps me."