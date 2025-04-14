or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Chrissy Metz
OK LogoNEWS

Chrissy Metz Is Dating Again After Bradley Collins Split: 'I Am Just Being Very Cautious'

Photo of Chrissy Metz
Source: Mega

Chrissy Metz confirmed she's back in the dating scene — but she's keeping her romance private this time around.

By:

April 14 2025, Published 3:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Chrissy Metz is back in the dating game and officially off the market!

The This Is Us star opened up about her new romance in a rare glimpse into her usually hush-hush love life.

"I think that when you keep trying things and expecting different results, that’s called the definition of insanity," the 44-year-old actress confessed in an interview with Us Weekly on April 10.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Chrissy Metz
Source: Mega

'I want to just keep it very private and just enjoy it,' Chrissy Metz, 44, said of her new romance.

Article continues below advertisement

“And I’m like, yeah, you know what? I think I want to just keep it very private and just enjoy it," she added.

With her heart feeling "very, very good," Metz is excited about where this new relationship is heading, though she’s not spilling any details on her mystery man. "And what’s the intention of talking about it and sharing it?” she pondered. “I am just being very cautious and careful."

Back in October 2023, Metz and Bradley Collins, her boyfriend of nearly four years, made headlines when they announced their amicable split. "After three and a half years together, we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship amicably," their joint Instagram statement read.

Article continues below advertisement

"While we continue to love each other very much, we believe this is the best path for us both. We still have books to write, songs to sing, and a special friendship to keep us in each other’s lives forever," he added.

The duo collaborated on a children’s book titled When I Talk to God, I Talk About You, which shot to New York Times bestseller status. Their second book, When I Talk to God, I Talk About Feelings, is also now available. Metz reflected on the creative journey they shared, especially navigating their new friendship post-split.

"Any collaborative art is always so hard. Because you’re like, 'Well, I have this idea,' and trying to meld it together," the American Horror Story alum explained.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Chrissy Metz and Bradley Collins
Source: Mega

Chrissy Metz and Bradley Collins dated for four years before their split.

MORE ON:
Chrissy Metz

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

"I think we did a great job with that. I think that it’s cool because we both have different, obviously, experiences when we were young. You can lend his experience to my experience."

As they were working on the second draft of their project, things took an interesting turn.

"It was also one of those things where we were transitioning out of our romantic relationship into friendship when we put in our second draft," she continued.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Chrissy Metz
Source: Mega

'I want to just keep it very private and just enjoy it,' Chrissy Metz said of her new romance.

Article continues below advertisement

"And it was cool because I was like, 'Oh, in real time, we’re assessing our feelings. We’re actually so meta. It’s helping us.' I think everything happens as it’s supposed to. It was not lost on me. I was like, ‘Oh, OK. What can I glean from this?'" she added.

Looking back, Metz shared her joy of working with Collins, especially reflecting on their time in the classroom.

"I taught preschool. The kids always used to love to sing, and they loved us reading stories to them," she reminisced in June 2023 about their project.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Chrissy Metz
Source: Mega

Chrissy Metz wrote another children's book.

"The book’s foundation is a gentle introduction to prayer, so a children’s album just felt like a natural extension. The songs are all about bolstering young minds and hearts with encouragement, self-esteem and unconditional love. Like my grandmother always said, 'Singing is like praying twice.' I love that," she said.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.