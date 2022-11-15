Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Strips Down To Put Bare Baby Bump On Display: 'Excited To Meet You'
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen found the perfect way to promote a new collection in her robe line: showing off her belly while wearing the fuzzy piece!
"Our best selling, insanely cozy teddy robes are back in new colors!! in love with this lilac," she captioned the mirror selfie, which showed her in a black bra, matching undies and the robe. "@cravingsbychrissyteigen is in it’s purple era and I am feelinnnng it."
The third slide of her post was a video in which she showed off different angles, and the model, 36, tells her unborn child, "I'm so excited to meet you." Hubby John Legend, 43, chimed in by commenting, "😍😍😍😍😍."
This will be the couple's third child, though as OK! previously reported, the duo lost son Jack in 2020 during Teigen's third trimester. Despite the awful tragedy, the parents-of-two kept their spirits lifted and were overjoyed to reveal this past August that the cookbook author was expecting again.
"Whenever you lose a pregnancy there is always cautious optimism when you're pregnant again, because you never know what could happen and you've experienced that tragedy of losing one," Legend shared during a talk show appearance in September. "But everything has been great so far, the kids are excited, we're all excited and can't wait to welcome the new baby into the world."
Meanwhile, Teigen couldn't wait to let their son Miles, 4, and daughter Luna, 6, know they were getting a little sibling.
GLOWING CHRISSY TEIGEN STEPS OUT FOR FIRST TIME SINCE ANNOUNCING SHE'S PREGNANT WITH RAINBOW BABY
"Since we did IVF [in-vitro fertilization] we knew probably nine days after we did the transfer that it had worked and we were pregnant. I told them very, very early," she previously revealed. "[They knew] that we were going to go in and put this egg inside Mommy's belly,."
"So they knew from the very, very beginning, and they knew there was a chance it might not work because that's happened before," continued the Lip Sync Battle cohost. "I feel like this is going to be the longest pregnancy for them because they've known since the day. But they've been really very excited."