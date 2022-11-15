Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Strips Down To Put Bare Baby Bump On Display: 'Excited To Meet You'

Pregnant Chrissy Teigen found the perfect way to promote a new collection in her robe line: showing off her belly while wearing the fuzzy piece!

"Our best selling, insanely cozy teddy robes are back in new colors!! in love with this lilac," she captioned the mirror selfie, which showed her in a black bra, matching undies and the robe. "@cravingsbychrissyteigen is in it’s purple era and I am feelinnnng it."