'I Told Them Very, Very Early': Chrissy Teigen Reveals Her Two Children Can't Wait To Have A New Sibling

Teigen's children, whom she shares with her husband, John Legend, 43, knew she was going for the transfer.

"[They knew] that we were going to go in and put this egg inside Mommy's belly," Teigen noted. "So they knew from the very, very beginning, and they knew there was a chance it might not work because that's happened before."

GLOWING CHRISSY TEIGEN STEPS OUT FOR FIRST TIME SINCE ANNOUNCING SHE'S PREGNANT WITH RAINBOW BABY

The cookbook author shared that her kids have been excited for a long time. "I feel like this is going to be the longest pregnancy for them because they've known since the day," she continued. "But they've been really very excited."