Kisses From Chrissy Teigen! Model Shows Off Her Growing Baby Bump In Adorable Mirror Selfie

"Dress for the job you want — sleeping. New veg out garden jams on @cravingsbychrissyteigen!!!" the pregnant mother-of-two captioned a picture of herself posing in pretty pajamas.

Teigen styled a short-sleeve yellow sleepwear set — which featured a white-colored fall pattern of leaves, flowers, mushrooms and other vegetables — and let her luscious locks fall naturally to frame her face.

OH MAMA! CHRISSY TEIGEN FLAUNTS BABY BUMP WHILE COOKING SHIRTLESS

The media personality made a kissy face as she lifted up her shirt to reveal her large baby bump. The stunning celebrity even gave her followers a glimpse of her awe-inspiring wedding ring, which sat at the top of her widely expanded stomach.