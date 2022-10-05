Kisses From Chrissy Teigen! Model Shows Off Her Growing Baby Bump In Adorable Mirror Selfie
Chrissy Teigen can't wait to give a big smooch to her third child with husband John Legend.
The model took to Instagram on Tuesday, October 4, with a sweet and sassy mirror selfie baring her fast-growing baby bump.
"Dress for the job you want — sleeping. New veg out garden jams on @cravingsbychrissyteigen!!!" the pregnant mother-of-two captioned a picture of herself posing in pretty pajamas.
Teigen styled a short-sleeve yellow sleepwear set — which featured a white-colored fall pattern of leaves, flowers, mushrooms and other vegetables — and let her luscious locks fall naturally to frame her face.
The media personality made a kissy face as she lifted up her shirt to reveal her large baby bump. The stunning celebrity even gave her followers a glimpse of her awe-inspiring wedding ring, which sat at the top of her widely expanded stomach.
Fans flocked to the brunette beauty's comments section to share their overwhelming support for Teigen, who has publicly dealt with hardship following the loss of her unborn son, Jack.
"I love this belly!" wrote one fan, while another added, "you look beautiful, praying for a healthy pregnancy 🙏 ❤️."
Supportive concern for the expecting mom stemmed from Teigen's recent announcement of a "life-saving" abortion.
“Two years ago, when I was pregnant with Jack, John and my third child, I had to make a lot of difficult and heartbreaking decisions," Teigen stated at Propper Daly's "A Day of Unreasonable Conversation" summit on Thursday, September 15. "It became very clear around halfway through that he would not survive, and that I wouldn’t either without any medical intervention."
She later took to social media to further explain the immense emotional trauma the situation caused on her and her family.
“Let’s just call it what it was: It was an abortion,” said the professional model. “An abortion to save my life for a baby that had absolutely no chance. And to be honest, I never, ever put that together until, actually, a few months ago.”
Teigen also shares daughter Luna, 6, and son Miles, 4, with Legend.