Chrissy Teigen Does Not Think It's a 'Good Idea' for Her to Ever Join 'RHOBH': 'I Would Cry a Lot'

If she did ever join the show, she would be a welcome edition, as Kyle Richards named her as the person who she thought would bring the most to the cast. “I always said Chrissy Teigen would be the best. It’s not an easy job, believe it or not," the OG said last year of the social media sensation ever coming onboard.

The mother-of-three has mentioned her lack of interest in getting involved with the hit reality series before. "A lot of people think that I, like, love conflict or I'd be so good on, like, Real Housewives or something... I'm always like, 'No, no,'" she said in a 2022 interview. "Any one of them would scare the c*** out of me because they could really go in."