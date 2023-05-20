Chrissy Teigen Does Not Think It's a 'Good Idea' for Her to Ever Join 'RHOBH': 'I Would Cry a Lot'
Chrissy Teigen may not be the great potential Housewife everyone thinks she'd be!
While appearing on the Thursday, May 18, episode of Watch What Happens Live, the Cravings author made it clear to Andy Cohen that despite fans predicting she would be a perfect fit for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, she's a much better viewer than participant.
"Obviously I love watching the show," Teigen said. "I don’t think fans of the show are necessarily good on it because we know too much... and they come in and it seems like they’re too fan girly."
"I don’t really think it’s a good idea for me," she noted of becoming a cast member of the West Coast franchise. "I don’t like fighting. I really don’t. I would cry a lot."
"Well good, you don't have to fight, you can be the fun girl," the Bravo boss told her before she bluntly added, "But they hate the fun girl!"
"No, absolutely not!" Cohen quipped back before mentioning The Real Housewives of New York City star Sonja Morgan, who has always been the life of the party.
If she did ever join the show, she would be a welcome edition, as Kyle Richards named her as the person who she thought would bring the most to the cast. “I always said Chrissy Teigen would be the best. It’s not an easy job, believe it or not," the OG said last year of the social media sensation ever coming onboard.
The mother-of-three has mentioned her lack of interest in getting involved with the hit reality series before. "A lot of people think that I, like, love conflict or I'd be so good on, like, Real Housewives or something... I'm always like, 'No, no,'" she said in a 2022 interview. "Any one of them would scare the c*** out of me because they could really go in."
