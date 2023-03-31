Brandi Glanville Says She Was 'Punished' For Having Fun Filming 'RHUGT,' Claims She Was 'Set Up' In Caroline Manzo Drama
Brandi Glanville is speaking her truth.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star took to Twitter on Thursday, March 30, to give her side of the story of what happened between her and Caroline Manzo while filming in Morocco for Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip Season 4.
"I can speak on anything I want to speak on-it was at the end of an 18 hour Wrk day at our belly dancing party & I'd like to see footage on it before hand as both myself & Caroline were very intoxicated," Glanville alleged on the social media platform.
I"'m f****** sick of this narrative," she continued in a follow up tweet."I was hired for a 2nd season of girls trip cuz they LOVED what I did on 1st season I was told to bring the party just like before & that's exactly what I did & I was punished for it. It feels like a f****** set up. It's BS & Caroline was fine."
Before ending her rant, the Traitors star made it clear how she felt about how the situation played out. "Those are my statements. Yes I'm pissed off. Yes, this is [sic] been life f***ing ruining and I'm not gonna be responding to anyone commenting," Glanville concluded.
As OK! previously reported, the 50-year-old was asked to leave the getaway with her fellow reality stars after she allegedly tried to kiss and touch The Real Housewives of New Jersey alum without her consent.
- Caroline Manzo Speaks Out About Alleged Brandi Glanville Incident & 'RHUGT' Exit: 'I Just Truly Don’t Have The Space'
- 'Devastated' Brandi Glanville Losing Job Opportunities Due To 'Scurrilous' Caroline Manzo Allegations, Her Attorney Claims: 'It’s So Unwarranted'
- Fans Confused At Brandi Glanville's Unrecognizable Appearance As She Has Her Own 'Traitors' Reunion With Reza Farahan: Photos
"It was unwanted," an insider close to production claimed.. "And Caroline's distress over the matter did not seem to stop Brandi. Things escalated and physical boundaries allegedly were crossed that Caroline felt were serious and uncomfortable."
"Brandi's behavior was inappropriate," an additional source said of what went down adding, "so she was asked to leave."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"The truth is going to come out. I just think it’s cynical to hold all of that for a release date to try to gin up viewership for a television show," Glanville's attorney Duncan Levin said in statement. "I think that companies have a responsibility when there have been such serious allegations levied to set the record straight.”
“At the core of this are very serious allegations and we don’t have the tapes that clearly are going to prove that nothing untoward happened,” the legal expert clarified. “The companies are really holding this as clickbait.”