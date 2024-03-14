Chrissy Teigen Freaks Out Over *NSYNC's Surprise Performance at Justin Timberlake's L.A. Concert: Watch

"Growing up in the industry and getting access to so much in the studio, I just became like a studio rat," he continued. "I just loved being in there and I loved the creative process. And also, as it pertains to harmonies, I spent some time with four other guys doing a lot of harmonies."

Fatone exclusively admitted to OK! that he was pleasantly surprised by the public's response to their reunion.

"People are listening and loving it, which is great. It's weird. It's as if we died and came back to life," he quipped. "It's odd. I didn't think it was going to have the magnitude it had."