Justin Timberlake Gushes Over Wife Jessica Biel After Britney Spears Drama: 'Glad Your Mama Made You'
Overcompensating for something?
Justin Timberlake praised his wife, Jessica Biel, in a cute video posted to Instagram on Tuesday, February 13, just a few weeks after he seemed to diss his ex-girlfriend Britney Spears in concert.
"glad your mama made you 🫶🏻," the "Cry Me a River" hitmaker, 43, captioned the montage of him sledding with the actress, 41.
Of course, people loved seeing the pair have snow much fun. One person wrote, "definition of cutest couple," while another said, "This is the cutest thing I’ve ever seen. Relationship goals😍🙌❤️."
A third person wrote, "😭😭love is beautiful & so are you two!!"
Meanwhile, other users pointed out how the Grammy winner has been sharing a lot of content of his wife as of late. "Is it just me or does it seem like he’s posted about her more in the last 3 months than in their entire relationship?" one person asked, while another said, "Just like 'FAKEBOOK....INSTAFAKE!!!' Please stop trying to act like the memoir isn't affecting you😂😂😂😂❤️."
As OK! previously reported, Spears, 42, apologized apologized to Timberlake, 43, for spilling secrets in her bombshell memoir, The Woman in Me, which was released in October 2023, but instead of moving on, the dad-of-two seemingly called her out at his NYC concert on January 31.
"I'd like to take this opportunity to apologize.... to absolutely f------ nobody," Timberlake told the crowd.
People were shocked at how Timberlake responded, prompting them to chime in.
“just another immature, shady and insecure a-- male,” one person wrote while another added, “Britney had to apologize to him for writing abt things that actually happened in her memoir and this is how he responds."
“idk why he would think that's appropriate,” a third person simply stated.
In Spears' tell-all, she claimed she had an abortion when dating the boy band member.
“I loved Justin so much. I always expected us to have a family together one day. This would just be much earlier than I’d anticipated,” she wrote.
“But Justin definitely wasn’t happy about the pregnancy. He said we weren’t ready to have a baby in our lives, that we were way too young,” she added. “I’m sure people will hate me for this, but I agreed not to have the baby. I don’t know if that was the right decision. If it had been left up to me alone, I never would have done it. And yet Justin was so sure that he didn’t want to be a father.”
Months later, the pop star attempted to make amends with her ex.
"I wanna apologize for some of the things I wrote about in my book. If I offended any of the people I genuinely care about I am deeply sorry… I also wanted to say I am in love with Justin Timberlake’s new song 'Selfish' 🌹 It is soo good and how come every time I see Justin and Jimmy together I laugh so hard ??? Ps 'Sanctified' is wow 🤩 too," she captioned a recent video clip from Timberlake's appearance on Jimmy Fallon's talk show to promote his new tour and music on social media on Monday, January 29.