Justin Timberlake Reveals If There Are New *NSYNC Songs on His Upcoming Album

"Got something in your eye?" bandmate Lance Bass, 44, quipped in the comments section, which was filled with ecstatic reactions from fans.

"Omg 😳 I’m going to get all my posters back out and put them on my wall…husband can deal with it 🏃‍♀️," one supporter wrote, while another said, "THANK YOU @Justin Timberlake for getting the guys back with new music😍we have missed you all and love you all❤️❤️."

Many wanted to know if the boy band — which also consists of JC Chasez, Chris Kirkpatrick and Joey Fatone — would perform the song on JT's tour, but he hasn't responded to the inquiries.