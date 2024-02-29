Justin Timberlake Reveals If There Are New *NSYNC Songs on His Upcoming Album
It's official: The men of *NSYNC reunited for a track on Justin Timberlake's upcoming album, Everything I Thought It Was.
The father-of-two confirmed the speculation after fans noticed that in a video showing the track list, the band's name appeared to next to a song titled "Paradise."
One admirer commented on the social media upload, "Blink twice if *Nsync is on a song called Paradise 👀."
In response, Timberlake, 42, posted a video of himself wearing sunglasses, pulling them down a bit, blinking twice and then pushing the specs back up. He flashed a smile before the TikTok wrapped.
"Got something in your eye?" bandmate Lance Bass, 44, quipped in the comments section, which was filled with ecstatic reactions from fans.
"Omg 😳 I’m going to get all my posters back out and put them on my wall…husband can deal with it 🏃♀️," one supporter wrote, while another said, "THANK YOU @Justin Timberlake for getting the guys back with new music😍we have missed you all and love you all❤️❤️."
Many wanted to know if the boy band — which also consists of JC Chasez, Chris Kirkpatrick and Joey Fatone — would perform the song on JT's tour, but he hasn't responded to the inquiries.
The "Cry Me a River" crooner hinted at the collaboration after the guys got back together for the song "Better Place," which was included on the soundtrack for Timberlake's recent Trolls Band Together movie. It was the group's first new track in over a decade.
"We've been in the studio, so there may be a little something in the future, too," he spilled in a January interview.
"That was fun. It's kind of crazy, like, there's so much that just picks up right where it left off as far as the chemistry," Timberlake said of getting the guys together to record the tune.
"Growing up in the industry and getting access to so much in the studio, I just became like a studio rat," shared the Friends With Benefits actor. "I just loved being in there and I loved the creative process. And also, as it pertains to harmonies, I spent some time with four other guys doing a lot of harmonies."
Fatone, 47, exclusively told OK! he was pleasantly surprised by the public's response to their reunion.
"People are listening and loving it, which is great. It's weird. It's as if we died and came back to life," he said. "It's odd. I didn't think it was going to have the magnitude it had."
Nonetheless, he's unsure if the men will be performing together live any time soon.
"People are obviously yelling and screaming for a tour, but there's a lot of things that come into play before that could happen," he admitted. "There's five guys — some of us are married, some have kids, some may not want to do it. We have to have that conversation and talk about what we do now that the song is out there."