Chrissy Teigen Fans Rave Over Her Unedited Bikini Photos: 'Wish More People Were as Real as You!'
Chrissy Teigen is keeping it real!
The model got people talking in the best way when she uploaded a few unedited, filter-free photos of herself in a bikini amid her family vacation to Thailand.
In her Friday, April 5, Instagram post, the mother-of-four donned a black two-piece swimsuit while aboard a boat and posed for the camera while carrying her and husband John Legend's son Wren, 9 months, on her hip.
"My homeland is magic 🇹🇭🇹🇭🇹🇭 winding down dump," the star, 38, captioned the snaps, which fans couldn't help but rave over.
"I wish more people were as real as you!" one fan commented on the post. "You embrace real and raw and it’s refreshing and honest!"
"THANK YOU for posting an honest real pic of a normal mom body. You look amazing!" declared another individual, with a third writing, "@chrissyteigen I can see you didn't filter like many do and I applaud you because you look absolutely gorgeous 😍."
Other snaps from the trip included photos of the brood kayaking, exploring the area and munching on local food. Several posts over the last few days featured the rest of her and Legend's kids: daughters Luna, 7, and Esti, 1, as well as son Miles, 5.
Teigen's mom also joined the couple to help with the little ones, with the Cravings cookbook author noting some of the tots handled the traveling better than others.
"Family of 6 made it to Thailand to visit yai!" Teigen announced on Sunday, March 31. "Pearl the basset hound painting coming along swimmingly, babies did such a good job, Miles is basically delirious and Luna toons is thriving."
As OK! reported, the bombshell and the singer decided to go with surrogacy after she underwent a life-saving abortion in 2020. However, at the same time, they also tried to conceive naturally, which is why Wren and Esti are only months apart.
When a fan commended the model for attending all of her kids' extracurricular activities, she acknowledged, "I have lots of help and I also do a lot! But also I CAN do a lot because of the help!"
In fact, on Mother's Day last year, the former Lip Sync Battle co-host shared photos of her kids with their nannies.
"Grateful for all the people who make it possible for me to be the best mother I can possibly be," she wrote alongside the images. "I am endlessly thankful for your presence in this home and all our lives. we love you. 💕🥰💕🥰💕🥰."