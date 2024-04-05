Chrissy Teigen Fans Rave Over Her Unedited Bikini Photos: 'Wish More People Were as Real as You!'

In her Friday, April 5, Instagram post, the mother-of-four donned a black two-piece swimsuit while aboard a boat and posed for the camera while carrying her and husband John Legend's son Wren, 9 months, on her hip.

"My homeland is magic 🇹🇭🇹🇭🇹🇭 winding down dump," the star, 38, captioned the snaps, which fans couldn't help but rave over.