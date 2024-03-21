Chrissy Teigen Tells 'Nut Job' Kim Kardashian Haters to 'Move to Kensington Palace' Amid Kate Middleton Conspiracy Theories
Kate Middleton's absence from the public eye somehow brought Hollywood stars closer together.
Chrissy Teigen became the latest A-lister to join in on trolling the royal family amid ongoing conspiracy theories about the Princess of Wales' health and whereabouts, as she poked fun at the situation while jumping to Kim Kardashian's defense on Wednesday, March 20.
"Can people ever just shut the f--- up ever my god, John cooked pasta last night and ate it from the pan on my live and people lost their minds," the cookbook author wrote via her Instagram Story of her husband, John Legend, alongside a re-shared post highlighting backlash Kardashian faced after letting her $40,000 Birkin bag sit on the floor during her son Saint's recent basketball game.
"Maybe it’s time to move to Kensington Palace u absolute nut jobs," Teigen quipped, seemingly trolling Kate and Prince William's royal residence amid speculation surrounding the Prince and Princess of Wales.
Prior to Teigen's post, Kardashian had already poked fun at the royal family twice on the social media app — which also caused her to get reprimanded by supporters of the British monarchy.
"On my way to go find Kate," the SKIMS founder captioned a series of solo shots uploaded earlier this week.
Kardashian's subtle joke received a mixed reaction from her 364 million Instagram followers, as some thought the mom-of-four was being insensitive to someone recovering from surgery.
"Your whole family drops off the radar after constant plastic surgeries and during pregnancies. Clown," one critic complained, as another snubbed, "add to the hate and pile on to a woman who has had a serious operation, why don’t you. Nice."
"Really? Had to get on the Kate Middleton train. I knew there was a reason I stopped watching your show," a third hater declared, while a fourth admitted, "I'm actually embarrassed for you. This is terrible."
Despite facing backlash, Kardashian proceeded to poke fun at the "where's Kate" craze just three days later, when she took to her Instagram Story with a screenshot from her friend group's text chain.
"Happy spring equinox!!! Be open to the miracles that can happen, look for them. Dramatic or subtle! So, if you need something, today is the day. Ask and you shall receive. I love you. 🌷🌷," a message from Kardashian's friend Ashley Kassan read, as she comedically added, "don’t waste it worrying about Kate 😂😂."
"Let the manifestation begin! 🦄 ✨ 🌈," Kardashian wrote alongside a screenshot of the group chat.