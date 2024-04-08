Chrissy Teigen and Family Get Stuck in Dubai Airport for Over 5 Hours After Vacationing in Thailand: Photos
Chrissy Teigen's family trip didn't end on a high note.
At 4 a.m. local time today, the model revealed via Instagram Stories that the brood was stuck at an airport in Dubai.
The star's first upload appeared to feature husband John Legend trying to play a TV show on his computer for their daughter Esti, 1, as she adorably lounged on a coffee table in a light pink outfit. About three hours later, Teigen filmed herself laying down on a couch with a pillow and a blanket, captioning the clip, "hour 5 at the airport."
It wasn't until several hours later that the Cravings cookbook author shared snaps from their flight, where she enjoyed a few snacks and watched Oppenheimer.
As OK! reported, the couple — who also share daughter Luna, 7, and sons Miles, 5, and Wren, 9 months — went on a spring break trip together to Thailand with Teigen's mother.
The former Lip Sync Battle co-host shared endless photos and videos from their time overseas, where they tried local food, went kayaking and sailed aboard a boat.
While some fans loved seeing the duo's little ones, many expressed their admiration for Teigen seemingly not filtering her bikini photos.
"I wish more people were as real as you!" one fan commented on the post. "You embrace real and raw and it’s refreshing and honest!"
"THANK YOU for posting an honest real pic of a normal mom body. You look amazing!" declared another individual, with a third person writing, "@chrissyteigen I can see you didn't filter like many do and I applaud you because you look absolutely gorgeous 😍."
The star has candidly discussed her relationship with beauty and plastic surgery, admitting she's undergone buccal fat removal and three b----- augmentations."
"I’ve had a lift, a put in, a take them out. I don’t like them out," she explained on Watch What Happens Live in January.
Prior to her confession, Teigen explained why she decided to have her implants removed.
"They've been great to me for many years but I'm just over it. I'd like to be able to zip a dress in my size, lay on my belly with pure comfort!" she shared. "No biggie! So don't worry about me! I'll still have b-----, they'll just be pure fat. Which is all a t-- is in the first place. A dumb, miraculous bag of fat."