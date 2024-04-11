Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Banter Over Possibility of Baby No. 5 During Glam Date Night at Gala: Photos

At the Wednesday, April 10, City Harvest’s 2024 Gala: Magic of Motown event in NYC, Teigen, 38, said that once their 9-month-old son, Wren, started walking, she immediately caught baby fever again. However, The Voice star, 45, declared a "no!" when a reporter asked if they'll have another baby.

Despite his doubts, the EGOT winner admitted of life with four kids, "Oh, it’s so good. It’s just so much love in the house."

"And that’s what it would be like if we have a fifth!" Teigen quipped, to which Legend once again said, "No!"