Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Banter Over Possibility of Baby No. 5 During Glam Date Night at Gala: Photos
Are Chrissy Teigen and John Legend thinking of expanding their family?
Though the couple welcomed two babies last year — one the model carried and one via surrogacy — the cookbook author confessed she would like to have another little one.
At the Wednesday, April 10, City Harvest’s 2024 Gala: Magic of Motown event in NYC, Teigen, 38, said that once their 9-month-old son, Wren, started walking, she immediately caught baby fever again. However, The Voice star, 45, declared a "no!" when a reporter asked if they'll have another baby.
Despite his doubts, the EGOT winner admitted of life with four kids, "Oh, it’s so good. It’s just so much love in the house."
"And that’s what it would be like if we have a fifth!" Teigen quipped, to which Legend once again said, "No!"
For their date night out, the mom-of-four wore an animal print floor-length gown that featured long black bow ties at the shoulders. She accessorized with a black clutch and gold bangles, styling her hair in an updo.
The "All of You" singer donned a black shirt underneath his black suit, with his suit jacket featuring sequined designs.
Last year, Legend admitted that welcoming two infants into the brood wasn't totally smooth sailing for daughter Luna, 7, and son Miles, 5.
"I think one of the toughest parts was just having the older kids adjust to not being the baby anymore, especially Miles," he explained in an interview. "Miles is used to being the baby for a while. So, he had to take some time to adjust, but I think he's doing really well with it now. It just took him a couple months to adjust to that."
"They're really taking to it well now. I think it's actually making them more mature and they're stepping up," the superstar continued. "They're becoming more independent now. It just took a little while, but now I feel like it's really been good for them. They're more independent, more self-driven and mature."
As OK! reported, the couple tried more than one method to conceive their third and fourth children after Teigen had to undergo a life-saving abortion while pregnant with son Jack in 2020.
"I had to make a lot of difficult and heartbreaking decisions. It became very clear around halfway through that he would not survive, and that I wouldn’t either without any medical intervention," the former Lip Sync Battle co-host previously shared of the situation.
"Let’s just call it what it was: It was an abortion. An abortion to save my life for a baby that had absolutely no chance. And to be honest, I never, ever put that together until, actually, a few months ago," she admitted in September 2022.
Page Six spoke to the couple at the gala.