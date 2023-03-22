Chrissy Teigen Says John Legend Was 'Fascinated' & 'Amazed' By C-Section Birth Of Their Daughter Esti

"John saw an entire baby come out of my abdomen and was pretty amazed by it," Teigen explained in a recent interview. "And then he was amazed by the healing process, too. He was fascinated by every aspect of it, but he also helped me pull my tights on. Everyone knows C-sections are invasive ... it was difficult. But what's cooler than looking like a hero to your husband?"

"It was cool to have had two vaginal deliveries and then have a C-section," the proud mama explained. "I got to learn about both and see them firsthand — to me, that was really cool. I really love doctors and seeing what they can do. I love medical advancements, so laying on that gurney and going through the process of, 'OK, I can't feel my bottom half and a whole baby is being taken out — I feel pressure' and then knowing that I had full use of my arms and I could take pictures of it, that's all so wild."