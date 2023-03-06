Chrissy Teigen Admits Caring For 3 Children Is 'Exhausting' Despite John Legend Being Home More Often

"Exhausted. so much happened today that had nothing to do with us," she captioned the sweet pic, seeming to refer to the drama going down between Vanderpump Rules costars, something she tweeted about over the weekend.

Teigen, 37, welcomed her third child in January via c-section, and last month, Legend, 44, revealed in an interview his wife is still in "recovery, but she's doing great."

"She's so smart and strong and women go through a lot to bring life into the world and I'm always in awe of her for that," he added.