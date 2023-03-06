Chrissy Teigen Admits Caring For 3 Children Is 'Exhausting' Despite John Legend Being Home More Often
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are on cloud nine after welcoming daughter Esti in January, but the model is the first to admit that having three kids is no walk in the park!
The Cravings author offered a glimpse at her new normal on Saturday, March 4, posting a selfie as she cuddled their youngest tot.
"Exhausted. so much happened today that had nothing to do with us," she captioned the sweet pic, seeming to refer to the drama going down between Vanderpump Rules costars, something she tweeted about over the weekend.
Teigen, 37, welcomed her third child in January via c-section, and last month, Legend, 44, revealed in an interview his wife is still in "recovery, but she's doing great."
"She's so smart and strong and women go through a lot to bring life into the world and I'm always in awe of her for that," he added.
Things are also going smoothly as a family of five, something The Voice coach was initially concerned about.
"We were worried because they seemed a little jealous when Chrissy was pregnant, and I was worried that they wouldn’t be excited to welcome her home," Legend explained of their son Miles, 4, and daughter Luna, 6, during a February talk show. "But they’ve exceeded our expectations of how loving and excited they are. They’re truly thrilled to be older siblings now."
"I just think we're more comfortable with ourselves and our parenting style and I think we're just more comfortable being parents now," the star continued. "So dare I say, it's easier."
The EGOT winner also revealed he's lightened his workload in the wake of their family's expansion even though they do have nannies and help from his mother-in-law.
"I'm still working, but less work and I'm not touring this year, but just doing occasional shows," he said of his schedule. "And I'm not doing The Voice this season, but coming back later. So it's kind of a moderately reduced schedule. Chrissy probably wishes it was a little more reduced, but this is definitely reducing my workload this year."