Chrissy Teigen Debuts New Hair Color After Months On Mom Duty: Watch The Video!
There’s a new redhead in town! Chrissy Teigen showed off her auburn locks on Instagram on Wednesday, March 8.
The mother-of-three uploaded a video displaying her brand new hair color. The clip showed Teigen all dolled up in a colorful robe as the hairdresser styled her mane.
“Breaking news: woman gets new hair color !!!!!!!!! love you @colorbymattrez! @rikkigash@krisstudden🥰,” the model captioned the post.
Fans flocked to the comments section to share their opinions on Teigen’s appearance change.
“Okayyy fellow auburn 🔥🔥,” one supporter said, while another added, “Momma is feeling goooood! 👏👏👏.”
The cookbook author’s husband, John Legend, left a comment, saying, “Gorgeous 😍.”
As OK! previously reported, the famous couple have recently welcomed their third child, baby Esti. On January 19, Teigen shared a picture of her bundle of joy with the world.
"She’s here! Esti Maxine Stephens — the house is bustling and our family could not be happier 💕 Daddy sheds nightly tears of joy seeing Luna and Miles so full of love, and I am learning you still need diapers with a c section!? We are in bliss. Thank you for all the love and well wishes - we feel it all! X," she wrote.
Teigen recently revealed that taking care of three kids can be a handful.
"Exhausted. so much happened today that had nothing to do with us," the 37-year-old said in her March 4 post.
The star was alluding to the Vanderpump Rules cheating scandal between Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss, which has seemed to be a good distraction for the busy mom.
On March 3, she tweeted, “I have 20 different chats going about this Vanderpump Rules news. 20 wildly different people, a wide variety of ages and backgrounds, insanely different jobs and lives, all have come together to say 'WHAAAAAAAAT!?!??!?'”
Legend has also admitted that he will be cutting down his work schedule in order to help Teigen at home and spend more time with his family-of-five.
"I'm still working, but less work and I'm not touring this year, just doing occasional shows. And I'm not doing The Voice this season, but coming back later,” the EGOT winner shared.
"So it's kind of a moderately reduced schedule. Chrissy probably wishes it was a little more reduced, but this is definitely reducing my workload this year," he added.