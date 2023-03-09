Chrissy Teigen Debuts New Hair Color After Months On Mom Duty: Watch The Video!

As OK! previously reported, the famous couple have recently welcomed their third child, baby Esti. On January 19, Teigen shared a picture of her bundle of joy with the world.

"She’s here! Esti Maxine Stephens — the house is bustling and our family could not be happier 💕 Daddy sheds nightly tears of joy seeing Luna and Miles so full of love, and I am learning you still need diapers with a c section!? We are in bliss. Thank you for all the love and well wishes - we feel it all! X," she wrote.