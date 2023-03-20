Chrissy Teigen Weighs In On Donald Trump's Forthcoming Arrest & His Supporters' Possible Protests: 'Here We Go'
Hollywood is continuing to weigh in on Donald Trump's impending arrest.
On Saturday, March 18, the same day the former POTUS revealed via his Social Truth platform that he was expected to be put in cuffs on Sunday, March 21, Chrissy Teigen took to Twitter to admit she's been keeping up to date with the scandal.
"I *just* read a prediction that he would try to cause so much mass chaos that they’d be forced to let him out," the mom-of-three wrote. "Here we go."
Teigen, 37, has dissed Trump countless times via social media; in fact, one scathing and expletive-filled tweet she made at the businessman was even read out loud during a February House Oversight Committee hearing.
"I... Oh my god," the model reacted to being named-dropped. "I am crying. I cannot go on."
As OK! reported, Trump could be arrested for his part in making hush money payments to women who wanted to go public with their stories of having an affair with him. The financial deals were made in order to protect his image during the 2016 election.
However, the dad-of-five, 76, has denied the alleged trysts. "I did NOTHING wrong in the ‘Horseface’ case," he wrote on Social Truth about Stormy Daniels.
"I haven’t seen or spoken to her since I took a picture with her on a golf course, in full golf gear including a hat, close to 18 years ago," the father-of-five continued. "She knows nothing about me other than her conman lawyer, [Michael] Avanatti, and convicted liar and felon, jailbird Michael Cohen, may have schemed up. Never had an affair with her, just another false acquisition by a SleazeBag. Witch Hunt!"
Despite denying any wrongdoing, Trump encouraged Americans to protest amid the ongoing investigation.
"WE JUST CAN'T ALLOW THIS ANYMORE. THEY'RE KILLING OUR NATION AS WE SIT BACK & WATCH. WE MUST SAVE AMERICA!PROTEST, PROTEST, PROTEST!!!" declared in an other post.
"IT'S TIME!!!" he added. "WE ARE A NATION IN STEEP DECLINE, BEING LED INTO WORLD WAR III BY A CROOKED POLITICIAN WHO DOESN'T EVEN KNOW HE'S ALIVE, BUT WHO IS SURROUNDED BY EVIL & SINISTER PEOPLE WHO, BASED ON THEIR ACTIONS ON DEFUNDING THE POLICE, DESTROYING OUR MILITARY, OPEN BORDERS, NO VOTER I.D., INFLATION , RAISING TAXES, & MUCH MORE, CAN ONLY HATE OUR NOW FAILING USA."