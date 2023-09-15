OK Magazine
Chrissy Teigen Dotes on 11-Week-Old Son Wren Before She and John Legend Celebrate 10-Year Anniversary: Photo

By:

Sep. 15 2023, Published 1:53 p.m. ET

Chrissy Teigen is getting in some quality time with her kids before she and husband John Legend celebrate their 10-year anniversary.

On Friday, September 15, the model posted a selfie to her Instagram Story that showed her holding their youngest tot, 11-week-old son Wren, who was clad in a black onesie.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend welcomed son Wren in June via surrogate.

The adorable tot looked straight into the camera as the mom-of-four snapped the sweet shot.

It was just a few days earlier that Teigen and the singer teased their celebration, writing on social media, "10th anniversary weekend is commmming."

The pair got hitched in 2013.

As OK! reported, the couple now has much more time to spend together after the EGOT winner cut down on his workload.

"I'm still working, but less work and I'm not touring this year, just doing occasional shows. And I'm not doing The Voice this season, but coming back later," he revealed in a February interview. "Chrissy probably wishes it was a little more reduced, but this is definitely reducing my workload this year."

'For as long as I can remember, I've always wanted four children,' the model previously shared.

Though the pair quickly expanded their family this year, welcoming daughter Esti, 8 months, in January, and son Wren via surrogate over the summer, Legend insisted they aren't too stressed out.

"We are very outnumbered now," acknowledged Legend — who also shares Luna, 7, and Miles, 5, with the Cravings cookbook author. "We are having fun, honestly … The babies are lovely. They are just adding joy and energy to our house. Our older kids are excited to welcome their younger siblings into the world, and it just fills the house with more love."

Earlier this year, Teigen explained they tried to have another baby via IVF and via a surrogate to increase their chances of having another child. Though parenting two babies under the age of 1 can be stressful, the pair is more than happy to do so, especially after the Hollywood beauty had to have a life-saving miscarriage in 2020 while she was pregnant with their son Jack.

The baby was due in February 2021.

