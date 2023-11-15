John Legend Reveals the 'Toughest Part' About 'Adjusting' to the Addition of Newborns Esti and Wren
John Legend is getting candid about his new family-of-six.
In an interview published on Wednesday, November 15, the EGOT winner discussed the transition period the brood went through as they adapted to the addition of daughter Esti and son Wren.
"I think one of the toughest parts was just having the older kids adjust to not being the baby anymore, especially Miles," the musician spilled about his oldest son, 5. "Miles is used to being the baby for a while. So, he had to take some time to adjust, but I think he's doing really well with it now. It just took him a couple months to adjust to that."
John’s wife, Chrissy Teigen, gave birth to Esti in January. The couple then welcomed Wren in June via surrogate. Since then, Miles and the famous duo’s oldest daughter, Luna, 7, have been getting used to having two new babies around.
"They're really taking to it well now," John said. "I think it's actually making them more mature and they're stepping up. They're becoming more independent now. It just took a little while, but now I feel like it's really been good for them. They're more independent, more self-driven and mature."
When asked about how he and the model are doing since the arrival of Esti and Wren, the 44-year-old gushed, "Oh, we love it."
"Honestly, it's been a lot more joy and energy in the house. It's fun seeing the little milestones that they reach together and separately since they're five months apart. Esti is already close to walking. Wren is still not crawling yet. Just seeing them growing up, it's exciting and fun. We haven't had babies for quite a while now. Being in that baby phase with them is reinvigorating and fun," John raved.
The Voice star even has gotten a sense for Esti’s personality, as he noted she seems to take after her mother.
"I feel like Esti loves to laugh. She's a lot of fun," he stated. "So, I definitely see some of Chrissy in her for sure."
As Thanksgiving approaches, John reflected on how happy he is to have his loved ones.
"We're thankful for obviously our family and really our extended family too," the singer said. "It's really beautiful to have our parents in their lives and aunts and uncles and cousins. I'm just grateful for all that and how surrounded they are with love. I think the older I get, the more I appreciate the foundation my family's given me and the fact that we have so many family members that are just around and get to be a part of our kids' lives."
John, who is partnered with the Ronald McDonald House Charities, also shared that he, Chrissy, Luna and Miles recently gave back to the community by making pancakes for struggling families in the Los Angeles area.
"It's really tough for these families," John noted. "We've known what it's like in our own family to deal with health issues with kids. And whenever you're dealing with that, particularly when it's quite serious and it requires you to relocate and come to L.A. to get the best care at CHLA or something like that, it's such a difficult circumstance for a family.”
“It is lifechanging, it's all encompassing. Ronald McDonald House has been there to support these kinds of families that are dealing with this, and we just wanted to be there to help and provide some light and some support and some positive energy and of course cook for them," he added.
