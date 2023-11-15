John Legend Reveals the 'Toughest Part' About 'Adjusting' to the Addition of Newborns Esti and Wren

"I think one of the toughest parts was just having the older kids adjust to not being the baby anymore, especially Miles," the musician spilled about his oldest son, 5. "Miles is used to being the baby for a while. So, he had to take some time to adjust, but I think he's doing really well with it now. It just took him a couple months to adjust to that."

John’s wife, Chrissy Teigen, gave birth to Esti in January. The couple then welcomed Wren in June via surrogate. Since then, Miles and the famous duo’s oldest daughter, Luna, 7, have been getting used to having two new babies around.