Chrissy Teigen Reveals Son Miles Has Type 1 Diabetes After His Blood Tests Were 'Off': 'He Is Not Alone'
After Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's eldest son, Miles, was seen with a monitor on his arm at the 2024 Olympics, the model revealed he has type 1 diabetes — but he's doing just fine.
"A lot of you noticed something a little special about a photo I posted a few days ago — Luna, Miles and I celebrating Simone and team USA. Miles had his arm up, and sooo many of you reached out to say the most beautiful and incredible words I have ever witnessed on this platform," she wrote on Instagram on Wednesday, July 31.
"You noticed his type-1 diabetes monitor and extended so much love and encouragement in every way possible. I was, and am, so blown away by the kindness of this community, already. I know things could be so much worse!! So many parents around the world are going through unfathomable things that I could never imagine. I tell myself this every time we get a red alert blasted to our phones. And we so are so blessed to have so much help and a wonderful, king, huge-hearted specialist," she shared with her followers.
The model, 38, said when Miles, 6, was "sick" in the hospital "with a terrible case of shigella, an intestinal infection caused by bacteria in food or water," doctors noticed something else was going on with the tot.
"A lot of his friends were also sick with it, as they all went to the same camp and well, it happens! But the doctors knew something else was off about his blood tests. I’ve learned since then tha this is how so many young children end up being diagnosed with type-1 — going to the hospital for something completely different," she said. "After more testing, we learned he is in the ‘honeymoon period’ of a lifetime of T1. Last night we gave him his first shot of insulin and here we go! A different, new world for us and we are certainly learning so much on the fly. This post is to thank you so much for your kindness. It helps Miles so much to know so many other people are going through the same thing and he is not alone."
Teigen concluded the heartwarming post by saying Miles is feeling good and ready for whatever comes his way.
"This photo is a page from the book Year One With Type One,” she said, referring to the cover. “John and I read it to Miles last night and I burst into tears at this page and had to leave the room so he couldn’t see me sobbing. He loves this book so, so much already. Anyhow, you are not alone either! And we promise to be there for you guys like you have been there for us already!” she stated.
People wrote such nice notes to the family-of-six. One person said, "Awww he’s truly so brave and strong! You guys too!! You guys are such incredible parents ❤️❤️❤️," while another said, "We love you @chrissyteigen. He’s got the best family and you guys are doing an amazing job ♥️♥️♥️