Chrissy Teigen Shades Haters Criticizing Her 'Awful' Pantsless Outfit at Olympics Opening Ceremony in Paris: Photos
Chrissy Teigen's outfit for the 2024 Olympics Opening Ceremony was given a bronze medal at best from those watching at home.
The brunette beauty, her husband, John Legend, and their two oldest kids — Luna, 8, and Miles, 6 — traveled to Paris, France, for the Summer Olympics, where the famous family adorably walked a red carpet during the start of festivities on Friday, July 26.
"Opening ceremonies! sure it was a little (a lot) rainy but wowowowowow absolutely epic experience (and got to see a few of my favorite people!)," Teigen captioned an Instagram carousel of images, which featured a sweet photo of the model, Legend, 45, and their children, as well as a stunning mirror selfie of the mom-of-four and pictures with fellow stars Hoda Kotb, 59, Snoop Dogg, 52, Ina Garten, 76, Elizabeth Banks, 50, and Captain Sandy Yawn, 59.
While fashion usually isn't the focus of the Olympic Games, Teigen had to dress to impress in the fashion capital of the world.
For the opening ceremonies, Teigen stepped out in a green knit Chloé cardigan, which retails for $1,790, and matching micro shorts, priced at $1,000. The 38-year-old accessorized the look with $945 tie-up Saint Laurent sandals and a Bottega Veneta clutch.
After showing off her outfit on social media, Instagram users were left divided on Teigen's fashion-forward, pantsless ensemble, as some claimed she "looks like she has a diaper on."
One person called Teigen's couture "the worst outfit for that kind of event," which prompted the cookbook author to clap back at the hater, stating: "Thanks for sharing!"
Another critic harshly mocked, "the airline lost your pants????? Seriously this is awful. If you were drunk I’d understand," as a third internet troll asked: "Why are you wearing underwear and calling it an outfit??????"
Of course, fans of Teigen jumped to her defense, with one admirer declaring, "everyone mad about the outfit — she’s a model with 7ft legs. Let her show off her assets. It bought her a house, what have your legs done?"
"For the negative Nancys she’s in Paris! She looks amazing and is very fashion-forward in this outfit! Love the look @chrissyteigen 😍🔥❤️," a second supporter noted, while another fan expressed: "Everyone is upset because they wouldn’t feel confident wearing this. She is. It’s Paris. It’s fashion. Like it or don’t…you’re not wearing it!"
After the opening ceremonies concluded, Teigen followed up with a post on Sunday, July 28, featuring an adorable picture of Luna and Miles sitting beside her at a gymnastics event holding up signs for Simone Biles, one of the five women on Team USA for the sport.