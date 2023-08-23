Christian Siriano Reveals the Most Rewarding Aspect of Dressing A-List Clientele and Designing for All Body Types
Christian Siriano changed the fashion game in a multitude of ways.
The world-renowned designer rose to fame after winning Season 4 of Project Runway and has now become one of the most in-demand names in fashion, where he has constantly challenged the status quo.
Siriano opens up exclusively to OK! about the effect the hit Bravo series had on his work, designing clothing for all body types and his new partnership with Greenies to create the perfect pet/pet parent duo-design for dog lovers.
"I try to push them [the contestants] into having a brand and a focus," the 37-year-old says of taking over the reins as host of the show while running his booming business. "It was hard for the younger designers or people like me in the first few seasons when we didn't have anybody to help us. That's really what I try to do."
As far as how the fast-paced process left a mark on his current working habits, he explains: "It's always helpful to be in a pressured situation."
"Sometimes designers thrive off that, and it's the best, but some don't," Siriano notes. "In fashion, you get a little more time to develop what you want to do, but there are those moments where Oprah can call and she needs a dress tomorrow. Or just this past week, Lady Gaga asked for a dress, and we sent it to her the next day."
The creative has also made waves for his inclusivity of all body types on and off the runway.
"I didn't even think about it in the beginning," he admits of including models of all sizes. "I had clients reaching out from all over the world that were all different sizes, and they wanted to buy clothes. We had all these women that were curvy, beautiful women, that wanted clothes, and I wanted to make them for them."
As for making people feel their most spectacular in his clothing, Siriano adds, "It's the best part of the job! The rest of the job kind of sucks. But it's really nice when they feel great about themselves."
When not dressing Hollywood's elite, the style icon glams up their precious pooches while raising awareness about dog dental health. "My dogs are big fans of Greenies. They eat them pretty much every day, so I felt like it was something that I loved," he adds.
"I was reading about 80% of dogs need oral healthcare, which is so important because it's such a frustrating thing," Siriano dishes. "When your dog isn't doing well, your heart breaks!"