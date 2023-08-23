Christian Siriano Reveals the Most Rewarding Aspect of Dressing A-List Clientele and Designing for All Body Types

Siriano opens up exclusively to OK! about the effect the hit Bravo series had on his work, designing clothing for all body types and his new partnership with Greenies to create the perfect pet/pet parent duo-design for dog lovers.

"I try to push them [the contestants] into having a brand and a focus," the 37-year-old says of taking over the reins as host of the show while running his booming business. "It was hard for the younger designers or people like me in the first few seasons when we didn't have anybody to help us. That's really what I try to do."