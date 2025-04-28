Christie Brinkley, 71, Nearly Busts Out of Her Lacy Top as She Shows Off Her Long Legs in NYC: Photos
Christie Brinkley, 71, is looking young, chic and sultry as ever.
The model gave a sneak peek at a lacy undergarment during an outing in New York City on Monday, April 28.
Brinkley kept her signature blonde locks curled and flowing as she rocked a classic pink coat with matching high-waisted shorts that boasted her long legs. She complemented the look with a white blouse, which she left unbuttoned almost all the way to reveal a black lace bra underneath.
The National Lampoon's Vacation alum sported sky-high stilettos as she smiled and waved at fans and photographers on the street.
Brinkley is aging like fine wine, which she recently credited to having some cosmetic help.
"I’ve dabbled with fillers, and I go to my doctor in the city," she confessed to People. "I don’t want to look 'done' or anything. I just did Fraxel [a skin resurfacing procedure] because I had skin cancer and that helps get rid of pre-cancerous cells. It’s mainly about health for me now."
She relies on makeup for a little extra assistance as well.
"When I went back to CoverGirl [in 2005], it was specifically with light reflecting things that get inside the wrinkle and reflect out so it blurs," she added. "I’m not saying that you can’t have wrinkles — but it’s a little less is more."
Brinkley recently made headlines for opening up about her past marriage to Billy Joel in her new memoir, Uptown Girl. The actress shared how their connection fell apart due to his drinking issues, particularly how he would disappear for days while intoxicated. She detailed how during their child Alexa Ray's fifth birthday party, he abandoned her for two days, leaving her with a "panic [she] couldn't shake." She was wrought with anxious thoughts and "visions of his car wrapped around a tree" as she wondered where he went.
One year, Brinkley was forced to lock him out of their Hawaii hotel suite when a friend tipped her off that they saw him out with an Australian actress. When he turned "visibly and audibly drunk," he threw a lounge chair out the door and shattered the glass.
Things reached a head when the musician was "acting delusional in a way [she'd] never seen before." He angrily and drunkenly accused his band of eating all his pasta while in East Hampton, leading his wife to ask for a divorce the following day.
"To be clear, I never wanted to end things with Billy," she wrote. "I read every self-help book I could find … we went to see a string of psychiatrists, psychologists and other medical doctors."
Although he wasn't necessarily cheating, she believes "booze was the other woman, and it was beginning to seem that he preferred to be with her."
"The drinking was bigger than the both of us," the longtime face of Covergirl added.