Christie Brinkley, 71, Nearly Busts Out of Her Lacy Top as She Shows Off Her Long Legs in NYC: Photos

Brinkley is aging like fine wine, which she recently credited to having some cosmetic help.

"I’ve dabbled with fillers, and I go to my doctor in the city," she confessed to People. "I don’t want to look 'done' or anything. I just did Fraxel [a skin resurfacing procedure] because I had skin cancer and that helps get rid of pre-cancerous cells. It’s mainly about health for me now."

She relies on makeup for a little extra assistance as well.

"When I went back to CoverGirl [in 2005], it was specifically with light reflecting things that get inside the wrinkle and reflect out so it blurs," she added. "I’m not saying that you can’t have wrinkles — but it’s a little less is more."