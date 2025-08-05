or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Christie Brinkley
OK LogoNEWS

Christie Brinkley, 71, and Daughter Sailor, 27, Matched With the Same Men on Dating App in Shocking Twist

christie brinkley sailor dating app match
Source: MEGA

Christie Brinkley, 71, and daughter Sailor, 27, matched with the same men on a dating app.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 5 2025, Published 8:34 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Like mother, like daughter!

Article continues below advertisement

Christie Brinkley just shared a dating story no one saw coming — she and her daughter, Sailor Brinkley-Cook, ended up matching with the same men on a dating app.

During a chat on the "Are You A Charlotte?" podcast, the 71-year-old supermodel revealed that she once felt like there was a major disconnect between men and women over 50 when it came to dating. In her words, these men “won’t date women their own age,” even when those women are beautiful, successful and accomplished.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Christie Brinkley and her daughter, Sailor, matched with the same men on a dating app.
Source: MEGA

Christie Brinkley and her daughter, Sailor, matched with the same men on a dating app.

Article continues below advertisement

As a result, Brinkley-Cook ran a little “mischievous” assessment on her mom’s behalf. Just for fun — and only for one hour — she set up a dating app profile for the American Summer alum to see what would happen.

“She wanted to see what kind of guys [would match] … and she put me up there … and she said, ‘Mom, you’re right not to go on it, because the same guys that said yes to me, are saying yes to you,’” Brinkley recounted their conversation, to which the host replied, “Wow! Smart Sailor, that is a really fascinating little experiment.”

Article continues below advertisement
image of The star has been married four times.
Source: MEGA; @petercookarchitect/Instagram

The star has been married four times.

Article continues below advertisement

Brinkley’s no stranger to love as she’s been married four times — first to François Allaux from 1973 to 1981, followed by music legend Billy Joel from 1985 to 1994. She was then married to Richard Taubman from 1994 to 1995, and Peter Cook from 1996 to 2008.

Article continues below advertisement

This candid revelation comes not long after The Hamptons star and Brinkley-Cook went viral on TikTok for another reason — their uncanny resemblance.

The mother-daughter duo hopped on the “Illegal” trend by PinkPantheress, where they shook hands in a cute little skit.

Brinkley-Cook joked that she’s a “27-year-old daughter who’s scared of aging badly,” while Brinkley introduced herself as a “71-year-old mom who still gets asked if we’re sisters.”

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @sailorbrinkleycook/TikTok
Article continues below advertisement

“This just may be illegal 😌,” Brinkley-Cook captioned the clip.

MORE ON:
Christie Brinkley

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
image of The two joked on TikTok about being mistaken for sisters.
Source: @sailorbrinkleycook/TikTok

The two joked on TikTok about being mistaken for sisters.

Article continues below advertisement

Fans were obsessed in the comments section.

One follower gushed, “You’ll age just fine with Christie Brinkley for a mom! Good for you!”

“There’s no way she’s 71! What’s the secret?” another asked.

A third stunned fan added, “She had a baby at 44 years. That in itself is impressive.”

“She is NOT 71!! But adorable mom and daughter 🥰🥰🥰,” someone else chimed in.

“The way I just shouted oh my God at my phone,” wrote another.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @sailorbrinkleycook/TikTok
Article continues below advertisement

Brinkley-Cook even shared a behind-the-scenes clip of her rehearsing the hand choreography with her mom. As Brinkley tried to memorize her part, her daughter grinned and said, “Perfect! It’s gonna be great.”

Though the Young Doctors in Love actress has dabbled with cosmetic treatments over the years, she said she’s leaning into aging gracefully.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Sailor Brinkley-Cook set up her mom’s profile as a one-hour experiment.
Source: @sailorbrinkleycook/TikTok

Sailor Brinkley-Cook set up her mom’s profile as a one-hour experiment.

Article continues below advertisement

"I mainly do lasers," she told People in a new interview. "I don’t try to get rid of every wrinkle."

"I’ve dabbled with fillers and I go to my doctor in the city," she continued. "I don’t want to look ‘done’ or anything."

Article continues below advertisement

Her perspective shifted after a skin cancer diagnosis that pushed her to prioritize her health and skincare.

"I just did Fraxel [a skin resurfacing treatment] because I had skin cancer and that helps get rid of pre-cancerous cells. It’s mainly about health for me now," she explained.

Looking back on her modeling career, Brinkley opened up about the pressure to stay young in an industry obsessed with age.

"I was literally told you will be chewed up and spit out by 30," she shared. "I stood at the top, thinking I’ve never felt better in my life. And that’s when I decided to kiss the numbers goodbye because I wasn’t going to let them define me."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.