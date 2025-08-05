Christie Brinkley, 71, and Daughter Sailor, 27, Matched With the Same Men on Dating App in Shocking Twist

Article continues below advertisement

Like mother, like daughter!

Source: MEGA Christie Brinkley and her daughter, Sailor, matched with the same men on a dating app.

As a result, Brinkley-Cook ran a little “mischievous” assessment on her mom’s behalf. Just for fun — and only for one hour — she set up a dating app profile for the American Summer alum to see what would happen. “She wanted to see what kind of guys [would match] … and she put me up there … and she said, ‘Mom, you’re right not to go on it, because the same guys that said yes to me, are saying yes to you,’” Brinkley recounted their conversation, to which the host replied, “Wow! Smart Sailor, that is a really fascinating little experiment.”

Source: MEGA; @petercookarchitect/Instagram The star has been married four times.

Brinkley’s no stranger to love as she’s been married four times — first to François Allaux from 1973 to 1981, followed by music legend Billy Joel from 1985 to 1994. She was then married to Richard Taubman from 1994 to 1995, and Peter Cook from 1996 to 2008.

This candid revelation comes not long after The Hamptons star and Brinkley-Cook went viral on TikTok for another reason — their uncanny resemblance. The mother-daughter duo hopped on the “Illegal” trend by PinkPantheress, where they shook hands in a cute little skit. Brinkley-Cook joked that she’s a “27-year-old daughter who’s scared of aging badly,” while Brinkley introduced herself as a “71-year-old mom who still gets asked if we’re sisters.”

“This just may be illegal 😌,” Brinkley-Cook captioned the clip.

Source: @sailorbrinkleycook/TikTok The two joked on TikTok about being mistaken for sisters.

Fans were obsessed in the comments section. One follower gushed, “You’ll age just fine with Christie Brinkley for a mom! Good for you!” “There’s no way she’s 71! What’s the secret?” another asked. A third stunned fan added, “She had a baby at 44 years. That in itself is impressive.” “She is NOT 71!! But adorable mom and daughter 🥰🥰🥰,” someone else chimed in. “The way I just shouted oh my God at my phone,” wrote another.

Brinkley-Cook even shared a behind-the-scenes clip of her rehearsing the hand choreography with her mom. As Brinkley tried to memorize her part, her daughter grinned and said, “Perfect! It’s gonna be great.” Though the Young Doctors in Love actress has dabbled with cosmetic treatments over the years, she said she’s leaning into aging gracefully.

Source: @sailorbrinkleycook/TikTok Sailor Brinkley-Cook set up her mom’s profile as a one-hour experiment.

"I mainly do lasers," she told People in a new interview. "I don’t try to get rid of every wrinkle." "I’ve dabbled with fillers and I go to my doctor in the city," she continued. "I don’t want to look ‘done’ or anything."

Her perspective shifted after a skin cancer diagnosis that pushed her to prioritize her health and skincare. "I just did Fraxel [a skin resurfacing treatment] because I had skin cancer and that helps get rid of pre-cancerous cells. It’s mainly about health for me now," she explained.