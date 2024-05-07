OK Magazine
Sarah Ferguson Doing 'Really Well' After Skin Cancer Battle, Princess Beatrice Shares: 'All Clear Now'

Source: mega
By:

May 7 2024, Published 5:49 p.m. ET

Princess Beatrice confirmed her mother, Sarah Ferguson, is feeling as good as new after her skin cancer battle.

On the Monday, May 6, episode of the U.K.'s This Morning show, Beatrice praised the matriarch for how she's handled the situation and the recovery process.

Princess Beatrice said her mother, Sarah Ferguson, is thriving after her skin cancer battle.

"She’s such a phenomenal icon," the 35-year-old raved. "As a mum, she's been amazing. She's been through so much and her sense of purpose and resilience really keeps me going."

"She's doing really well," the mother-of-one added of the Duchess of York's health.

The mom-of-two shares her daughters with ex-husband Prince Andrew.

"She's had a bumpy health scare last year, but all clear now," she continued. "And at 64, she's thriving. She's been through so much, but I think now she's really coming into her own."

"We're just reminded that when any parent or individual has a health scenario, just really get the checks you need to get, as early as you possibly you can," Beatrice shared.

Princess Eugenie, 34, is Beatrice's younger sister.

"My sister and [Princess Eugenie] I are so proud of her for getting those steps to get those checks. And we've modeled our health considerations on that," she revealed.

The talk show co-hosts pointed out that it's been a "tough year" for the royal family in general, as Kate Middleton and King Charles are also in the midst of cancer treatments.

"Yes, there's nothing more important than family," Beatrice said of being there for her loved ones.

Sarah was diagnosed with malignant melanoma this past January, and after Kate revealed her own health complications, Sarah commended the brunette beauty for sharing her story.

"All my thoughts and prayers are with the Princess of Wales as she starts her treatment," Sarah wrote on social media. "I know she will be surrounded by the love of her family and everyone is praying for the best outcome."

Kate Middleton revealed her health complications in March.

"As someone who has faced their own battles with cancer in recent months, I am full of admiration for the way she has spoken publicly about her diagnosis and know it will do a tremendous amount of good to raise awareness," she continued. "I hope she will now be given the time, space and privacy to heal."

Just one year earlier, Sarah found out she had b----- cancer after going for an annual mammography. The royal wound up having a single mastectomy, which she followed up with reconstructive surgery.

Before undergoing the procedures, she commended the staff at the Royal Free Hospital in London for their "amazing work" in catching the cancer.

