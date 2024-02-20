Christie Brinkley Shows Off Her Rock-Hard Abs to Celebrate Her 70th Birthday: Photo
Christie Brinkley continues to be ageless!
The supermodel took to Instagram on Tuesday, February 20, to ring in her 70th birthday by showing off her killer abs and flawless physique.
"Looking in the mirror on my 70th Birthday and what do I see, I’m finally happy with the person looking back at me," Brinkley penned alongside the picture of her highlighting her upper stomach muscles.
"I’m no longer critical and demanding now I’m grateful and understanding I’ve put this body thru it. I’ve broken every bone in tiny miracles I’m all healed in my heart and soul I’m home. It’s taken 70 years to get here, in tears and joy I’ve found my happy, so now I’m going to end this poem, before I get too sappy! Happy Birthday Indeed!" she continued.
The former Chicago actress has been a pro at clapping back at the trolls online who have criticized her for showing off her natural beauty.
"Update: Whoa Nelly! The Wrinkle Brigade is out in full force in the comment thread! They are the people that scan celebrities' pages, hoping to find some cellulite, wrinkles, or anything that they can point to critique," Brinkley penned last year below a stunning selfie. "It must be some form of compensation for something they are lacking. But when those people appear, there are others who pop up with messages so kind and valuable."
"Those are the comments that restore my faith and make my heart sing! Thank you sweet souls. PS I don’t have hair on my chest obviously ( I thought!) I phone has a tendency to create weird things in the shadow. But so what if I did? Have a great day My Friends!" she added.
Despite the cover girl having extreme success for her looks, she's opened up about the self-confidence issues she faced early in her career. "They did not have retouching back then so they really perfected the make up and every strand of hair. I remember I was worried that I looked fat," she wrote besides a vintage photo of herself in her modeling days.
"I'm so glad that today our industry appreciates all shapes and sizes so we can just focus on being healthy. Not cookie cutter," Brinkley added before noting how far society has come as a whole when it comes to body image. "Still there is something in some young girls that often makes them feel they just don’t measure up."