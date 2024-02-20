Christie Brinkley Shows Off Her Rock-Hard Abs to Celebrate Her 70th Birthday: Photo

"Looking in the mirror on my 70th Birthday and what do I see, I’m finally happy with the person looking back at me," Brinkley penned alongside the picture of her highlighting her upper stomach muscles.

"I’m no longer critical and demanding now I’m grateful and understanding I’ve put this body thru it. I’ve broken every bone in tiny miracles I’m all healed in my heart and soul I’m home. It’s taken 70 years to get here, in tears and joy I’ve found my happy, so now I’m going to end this poem, before I get too sappy! Happy Birthday Indeed!" she continued.