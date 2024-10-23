Christina Aguilera Flaunts Her Weight-Loss in Tight Halloween Gown Amid Ozempic Rumors: Photos
Christina Aguilera is celebrating spooky season in style, showcasing her impressive weight-loss in a tight Halloween gown.
On Tuesday, October 22, the iconic pop star took to Instagram to share a series of stunning photos featuring her figure-hugging, pumpkin-colored dress with a black spider web plunging neckline.
"My favorite time of the year," she captioned the post, which was accompanied by a jack-o’-lantern and ghost emoji.
Fans have debated whether the 43-year-old has turned to Ozempic or undergone cosmetic procedures.
Earlier this month, her slim figure sparked discussions after she shared a video heading to the popular fitness class Barry’s while dressed in a sleek black suit.
Responses were mixed, with one user commenting, “I’m sorry I’m gonna probably get hate for this, but I think she’s too thin,” while another questioned, “Does she actually work out?”
Another user weighed in, writing, “Way too skinny now!!! Looked much better with some weight on her, IMO.”
Despite some concerns about her slender figure, a source revealed the blonde beauty feels her best self in her 40s.
“Christina’s all about looking as s--- as she can these days,” the insider shared. “She’s constantly showing off her body and parading around in skin-tight clothes.”
Although Aguilera hasn't disclosed the specifics about her weight-loss journey, she recently addressed body image and the challenges she has faced over the years in an interview with Glamour.
“When you’re a teenager, you have a very different body than when you’re in your 20s," she reflected. "I started to fill out, and then that was unacceptable because it was like, ‘Oh, she’s getting thicker.’”
As a mother-of-two — she shares daughter Summer Rain, 10, with her fiancé, Matt Rutler, and shares son Max, 16, with ex Jordan Bratman — the “Genie in A Bottle” vocalist is determined to instill confidence in her children, regardless of societal standards.
“Your kids trigger things in you that you don’t want them to go through,” she explained. “You just want the best for your kids... But they have to learn their own lessons.”
“I just don’t give a f--- about your opinion. Other people’s opinions of me are not my business,” Aguilera added.
In mid-October, the “What a Girl Wants” singer also posted a sultry video on her Instagram, donning a Marilyn Monroe-inspired outfit as a tribute to the late actress.
The homage featured a daring moment where Aguilera accidentally spilled out of her dress, exposing one bare b----- while sporting shoulder-length curls and a strapless, gem-studded ensemble.
