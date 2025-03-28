NEWS Christina Aguilera Stuns in See-Through Dress After Blasting Body Shamers: Watch Source: @xtina/Instagram Christina Aguilera stunned in a see-through bodysuit after she clapped back at body shamers.

Article continues below advertisement

Christina Aguilera isn’t here for the body shamers! The “Beautiful” singer shut down critics who commented on her changed appearance with a bold Instagram post, showing off her curves in a custom Mugler bodysuit. The outfit featured rounded cutouts — some covered in netting — as she strutted confidently at home.

Article continues below advertisement

“Wear what you want ladies,” she wrote over the video while lip-syncing to a voiceover: “I don’t dress for men, I dress for little girls, who have been told at some point in her life that this is not a fashion show, and for all the women drunk on their porch.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @xtina/Instagram Christina Aguilera fired back at body shamers with a bold Instagram post.

Article continues below advertisement

She completed the edgy look with a black leather jacket, a sleek Dsquared2 purse and Versace’s Corset Metal-Heel Slingback Pumps. The pumps featured crisscross corset-style lacing and silver stud details for an extra touch of glam. At one point, she turned away from the camera, showing off her sculpted figure. “Period. 🖤👠✨💅🏼,” she captioned the clip.

Article continues below advertisement

Her fans were all over the comments section. “THAT'S MY VOICE OMFG WHAT AN HONOR XTINA 😭😭😭,” content creator Nikita Redkar gushed, referring to the voice clip Aguilera used. “Christina, we’re ready for the album! We want these (amazing) looks in music videos! 💜💚,” another fan begged. “Oh, this blonde is blonding mother,” a third wrote. “D---, you are the greatest Beauty Goddess and Fashion Queen forever and ever, your Fighters adore you for Reels like this.❤️❤️,” a fourth added.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @xtina/Instagram The singer rocked a custom Mugler bodysuit with edgy cutouts and netting.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

The post comes after Aguilera rocked the same outfit at an intimate H&M dinner and cocktail party in Los Angeles on March 21. The event, honoring celebrity stylist Chris Horan, was just the latest in her string of stylish appearances. Back in November, Aguilera also turned heads in another H&M event — the reopening of its flagship store in NYC — sporting a black top tucked into high-waisted gold micro shorts. She paired the look with a dramatic black velvet coat and thigh-high heeled boots. But not everyone was focused on her fashion, as attackers accused her of using Ozempic and undergoing plastic surgery.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @xtina/Instagram Fans flooded the comments section, praising Christina Aguilera's confidence and style.

Article continues below advertisement

In response, Aguilera made it clear she’s doing things her way. On December 31, 2024, she shared a powerful message about self-acceptance and moving forward in 2025. “This is a reminder to everyone that you are your OWN STORYTELLER in your OWN LIFE. No one else can dictate who you are. No one deserves an explanation. I am evolved enough to know that nothing comes easy and no one is perfect. Everyone will judge you. No matter WHAT you do. And/ or what you don’t do,” she wrote in the caption of her post.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @xtina/Instagram The 'Beautiful' hitmaker encouraged her fans to 'wear what you want.'