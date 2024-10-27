Showing Off Her Assets! Christina Aguilera's Most Sultry Moments Amid Her Shocking Weight-Loss: Photos

The Burlesque actress has also been a huge proponent of allowing people to do whatever they want to make themselves more confident. "I'm always interested in finding new products that excite me and make me feel my best," she said in another chat. "I've seen myself go through different stages of my life and complain about certain things. As I've gotten older, I look back, and I'm like, 'God, every stage is a new era.' I'm really into feeling more self-assured as you get older. That's the thing to truly embrace. It's harmful when [aging] becomes an obsession."

Aguilera's biggest concern has been setting a good example for her son Max, 16, and daughter Summer Rain, 10, after experiencing so much adversity at a young age. "Your kids trigger things in you that you don’t want them to go through. And it’s almost like you’re reliving this whole thing again. … You just want the best for your kids," she explained. "I love my son and my daughter so much, and you do want to shield and protect them from the world."