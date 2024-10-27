Showing Off Her Assets! Christina Aguilera's Most Sultry Moments Amid Her Shocking Weight-Loss: Photos
Christina Aguilera knows when you've got it, flaunt it!
The pop star, 43, has always shared her most sultry snaps with her millions of social media followers — but with her recent body transformation, she's showing as much skin as possible!
Despite shedding the pounds, Aguilera has been a pro at not allowing people's comments about her appearance hurt her. “When you’re a teenager, you have a very different body than when you’re in your 20s,” Aguilera explained in an interview earlier this year. "I started to fill out, and then that was unacceptable because it was like, ‘Oh, she’s getting thicker.’ Then I had industry people: ‘They liked your body and how you were as a skinny teenager.’”
"I have a maturity now where I just don't give a f--- about your opinion," the blonde beauty added. "I'm not going to take it on. It must be your responsibility to take up your space. Other people's opinions of me are not my business."
The Burlesque actress has also been a huge proponent of allowing people to do whatever they want to make themselves more confident. "I'm always interested in finding new products that excite me and make me feel my best," she said in another chat. "I've seen myself go through different stages of my life and complain about certain things. As I've gotten older, I look back, and I'm like, 'God, every stage is a new era.' I'm really into feeling more self-assured as you get older. That's the thing to truly embrace. It's harmful when [aging] becomes an obsession."
Aguilera's biggest concern has been setting a good example for her son Max, 16, and daughter Summer Rain, 10, after experiencing so much adversity at a young age. "Your kids trigger things in you that you don’t want them to go through. And it’s almost like you’re reliving this whole thing again. … You just want the best for your kids," she explained. "I love my son and my daughter so much, and you do want to shield and protect them from the world."
Although she hasn't cared about negative comments, people in Aguilera's have sensed she loves her thinner look. "Christina’s all about looking as s--- as she can these days," a source claimed. "She’s constantly showing off her body and parading around in skin tight clothes."
Scroll through to see the star's most sultry moments.
Aguilera struck a bold pose in a revealing orange top.
