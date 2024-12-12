Christina Haack Tearfully Confesses to Ex Tarek El Moussa Her Kids Asked Her to Leave Josh Hall in New Clip: 'They Told Me He's Not Nice'
Christina Haack got emotional about her breakup with ex Josh Hall in a sneak peek of the series premiere of her new show, The Flip Off.
The 41-year-old opened up on her relationship struggles to her ex-husband Tarek El Moussa as she admitted things had been "bad for a long time" between her and the real estate agent.
"Josh and I officially split up," she said in the clip. "We had a blow up... middle fingers in my face. The kids literally asked me to leave. They told me 'he’s not nice to me.' Why would I stick around?"
"I feel like I’m in a tornado all the time and I just can’t get out of it," the mother-of-three — who shares daughter Taylor and son Brayden with El Moussa, and son Hudson with ex-husband Ant Anstead — said as she started to cry. "Everything since like 2016 has been so hard and so horrible. It’s really taken a really bad toll on me."
As OK! previously reported, Haack and Hall both filed paperwork to end their almost three-year marriage in July. The pair did not have a prenuptial agreement in place before their October 2021 wedding, which has led to a messy back-and-forth as the HGTV star and the realtor battle it out over alimony and rental properties.
Shortly after their breakup hit headlines, Haack even accused her ex of stealing $35,000 from her bank account.
"I have worked my a-- off to build this life for myself and my children and anyone who would try and take what they do not deserve/what they did NOT work for should be ashamed," she wrote on social media at the time. An insecure man with a large ego can sure try and derail you — but, 'still I rise.'"
However, things appear to be looking up for Haack now that several months have passed. In late November, she took to social media to tell her followers that "everything happens for a reason."
"Everything. Your highs. Your low[s]. Your happiest moments and the most painful ones," she penned. "Everything… even the choices that make zero sense right now. Someday, they will, they always do. Making sure my kids learn from mine is enough to make it all worth it."
Earlier this week, El Moussa gushed his ex-wife is "resilient" and is "doing great" following her latest split. "She bounces back, is excited to be on her own with a fresh start, and looking towards the future," he said at the time.
