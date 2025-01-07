Christina Haack Slams Ex Josh Hall for Claiming Their Filmed Fight Was 'Manufactured' for HGTV, Shares Tearful Photo From After an Argument
Christina Haack and estranged husband Josh Hall are battling it out on social media once again.
After a preview for their upcoming show The Flip Off documented them arguing and Hall telling the mom-of-three to "shut up," he took to his Instagram Story to claim the scene wasn't real.
"[That feeling when] you can’t get enough ratings with celebrity [home] designers, so you rely on manufactured drama with me, a nobody," he wrote on top of a screenshot of an article about the preview. "HGTV, you’ve changed 🙄."
A few hours later, the blonde beauty hit back by uploading a screenshot of his post and penning, "Manufactured?! Pretty sure no one at HGTV told you to be rude to me…. That was all natural."
Haack followed up by sharing a selfie she took while crying after one of their fights last year.
"This was taken June 21, 2024. After one of my shoots with Josh," she said. "This is ‘real’ and a reminder to myself that I deserve better."
The pair star in the show alongside her ex-husband Tarek El Moussa and his wife, Heather El Moussa. However, after the estranged couple split in the summer of 2024, Josh stopped filming — much to Christina's delight.
"I did not enjoy filming with him, so having split up made this, to be honest, so much easier and so much better in every way," she admitted in an interview, noting it was "not fun" working with him.
"When someone is insecure by you and doesn’t like to watch you win, that really puts a damper on everything. I feel like I was not shining as bright, to try to not make him feel emasculated. But who wants to live like that?" she added of why they broke up.
In another teaser for the series, Christina revealed to Tarek — the father of her two eldest children — she and Josh had "officially split up."
"We had a blow up... middle fingers in my face," she told him. "The kids literally asked me to leave. They told me 'he’s not nice to me.' Why would I stick around? I feel like I’m in a tornado all the time and I just can’t get out of it."
As OK! reported, the Christina on the Coast lead and Josh have been at each other's throats since filing for divorce, with the former claiming he "stole" money from her. She also ridiculed his alleged "obscene" spousal support request of $65,000 per month.
Hall's rep denied her accusations, stating, "These are false, libelous claims. Josh hasn’t stolen a penny from her or her family. This is a red line, and Christina has crossed it."
"Instead of repeating Christina’s false statement, the media should ask why Christina keeps insisting on handling this matter in public instead of through the law," they added.