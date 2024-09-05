or
Christina Haack Declares 'Money Doesn't Buy Happiness' After Accusing Ex Josh Hall of Trying to Take 'Millions' From Her in Nasty Divorce

Photos of Christina Haack and Josh Hall.
Source: @thechristinahall/Instagram; MEGA

Christina Haack hasn't held back since her split from Josh Hall.

By:

Sept. 5 2024, Published 3:18 p.m. ET

Christina Anstead is throwing major shade in the midst of her split from Josh Hall, which has quickly turned ugly after the separated spouses filed separate petitions for divorce in July.

The HGTV star took to Instagram on Wednesday, September 4, with a stunning selfie. In the post's caption, she savagely boasted about her finances after accusing her estranged husband of trying to take "millions more" from her while negotiating terms of the exes' divorce.

christina haack money doest buy happiness josh hall millions divorce
Source: @thechristinahall/Instagram

Christina Haack and Josh Hall filed separate petitions for divorce in July.

"Thanks mom & dad for always teaching me about hard work and making sure I knew the importance of making my own money. It doesn’t buy 'happiness' but it does buy more opportunities & less people being able to mess with me.. and that makes me happy ❤️😉," Haack expressed via the social media upload following Hall's request for spousal support less than two months ago.

When Hall asked to receive spousal support payments from Haack, he additionally requested the court to prohibit the real estate investor from doing the same.

christina haack money doest buy happiness josh hall millions divorce
Source: @unbrokenjosh/Instagram

The separated spouses were married for less than three years before calling it quits on their relationship.

The former flames notably did not sign a prenup before marrying in 2021.

In response to Hall's request, the Flip or Flop alum declared: "It is my understanding that Josh has his own income and therefore he should not need any spousal support from me. He has sufficient assets of his own to pay his own attorney's fees and costs."

christina haack money doest buy happiness josh hall millions divorce
Source: @unbrokenjosh/Instagram

Christina Haack and Josh Hall are battling in court over a request for spousal support.

The television personality also accused Hall of stealing $35,000 from her.

Haack has been vocal about her frustration with Hall in the weeks after their split.

"I have worked my a-- off to build this life for myself and my children and anyone who would try and take what they do not deserve/what they did NOT work for should be ashamed," she said on social media in July. "An insecure man with a large ego can sure try and derail you — but, 'still I rise.'"

The mom-of-three — who shares her son Hudson, almost 5, with ex Ant Anstead, 45, as well as her daughter, Taylor, 13, and son Brayden, 8, with ex Tarek El Moussa, 43 — also insisted Hall's claims about being blindsided by her desire to split wasn't true.

christina haack money doest buy happiness josh hall millions divorce
Source: @unbrokenjosh/Instagram

Christina Haack tied the knot with Josh Hall just one year after her divorce from Ant Anstead.

"For those that aren't aware...divorces do not happen overnight and there is always a breaking point This one is personal," Haack said.

While the exact reason for Haack and Hall's sudden split remains unknown, a source previously alleged the duo had been having problems for "quite some time."

Another insider noted: "The feeling is that Christina rushed into this marriage without thinking it through. She follows her heart, obviously, and it always seems to end in heartbreak."

"The dust had barely settled on her divorce from Ant [Anstead], and she was already marrying this guy," the confidante explained in reference to Haack and Anstead abruptly ending their two-year marriage in September 2020 — just one year before she said "I Do" to Hall.

