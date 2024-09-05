Christina Haack Declares 'Money Doesn't Buy Happiness' After Accusing Ex Josh Hall of Trying to Take 'Millions' From Her in Nasty Divorce

Christina Anstead is throwing major shade in the midst of her split from Josh Hall, which has quickly turned ugly after the separated spouses filed separate petitions for divorce in July.

The HGTV star took to Instagram on Wednesday, September 4, with a stunning selfie. In the post's caption, she savagely boasted about her finances after accusing her estranged husband of trying to take "millions more" from her while negotiating terms of the exes' divorce.