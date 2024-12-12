Tarek El Moussa Praises 'Resilient' Ex-Wife Christina Haack Following Her Split From Josh Hall: 'She Bounces Back'
Tarek El Moussa is showing support for his ex-wife, Christina Haack, after her split from Joshua Hall.
The HGTV star shared how Haack's handling the breakup in an interview during DIRECTV's Christmas at Kathy's event on Wednesday, December 11.
“She’s doing great, she is resilient,” El Moussa, who split from Haack in 2016, shared with Page Six. “She bounces back, is excited to be on her own with a fresh start, and looking towards the future.”
“She is excited about the show,” he continued, referring to their new HGTV show, The Flip Off, which is set to debut in early 2025.
The show originally featured both couples — El Moussa and his wife, Heather Rae El Moussa, and Christina and Josh. But after Josh filed for divorce from Christina in July, the show decided to cut the former and replace him with Christina's ex-husband Ant Anstead — with whom she shares son Hudson.
"It was not fun, to be honest. I did not enjoy filming with him. So, having split up made this, to be honest, so much easier and so much better in every way," she said of Josh in November. "This show would've been hard to film."
As OK! previously reported, the Beach Bargains star’s divorce from Josh has been messy as she recently accused him of stealing money and slammed his request for $65,000 a month in spousal support.
Josh’s spokesperson responded, calling her claims “false and libelous” and criticized her for airing their private issues in public.
“This is a red line, and Christina has crossed it,” his rep stated.
Additionally, Christina recently put her $4.5 million Tennessee farmhouse on the market, but her ex tried to block the sale, claiming he hadn’t signed off on it. However, on December 3, she emerged victorious in the property battle, and the estate is officially back on the market.
Drama aside, Tarek and Heather, who share son Tristan, are looking forward to spending the holidays with Christina and their brood.
“We usually have [Tarek and Christina’s kids on] Christmas day. She has them [on] Christmas Eve, but [this year] I think we’re gonna spend Christmas Eve together,” Heather, 37, told Us Weekly. “[For] one of the first times.”
Tarek, 43, shares daughter Taylor, 14, and son Brayden, 9, with Christina.
These days, the trio are adjusting to their blended family dynamic quite smoothly.
“When you have kids, it’s not about you, it’s about the kids,” Tarek said of the situation. “When the second the adults realize it’s about the children, not the adults, things get better.”
Heather agreed, saying, “That’s what we’ve all done. The kids are number one.”
“It’s been a long time, they’ve been separated for almost 10 years, and we’ve been together for almost six years,” she continued, referring to Christina and Tarek’s split. “If you are mature and you put the kids first, time will heal everything.”