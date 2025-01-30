or
Christina Haack Admits She Rushed Into Her Last 2 Failed Marriages to Make Herself 'Feel Better' About Prior Divorces

Photo of Christina Haack
Source: @christinahaack/instagram

Christina Haack admits her decisions to remarry were made in haste.

By:

Jan. 30 2025, Published 2:50 p.m. ET

Christina Haack wore her heart on her sleeve in the series premiere of The Flip Off.

In the Wednesday, January 29, episode, the star opened up to her first ex-husband and costar, Tarek El Moussa, about the pain she privately endured after they ended their marriage.

christina haack rushed marriages make herself feel better divorces
Source: mega

Christina Haack admitted her divorces are what led to her rushing into another marriage.

"I feel like I try to hide and act like I’m not affected but then I just do more stupid things to try to make myself feel better. I just keep doing it and getting into things too fast that I know aren’t right," the blonde beauty, 41, spilled of going on to marry and then divorce both Ant Anstead and Joshua Hall after splitting from El Moussa.

christina haack rushed marriages make herself feel better divorces
Source: mega

Haack married Josh Hall the same year she finalized her divorce from Ant Anstead (seen here).

"I never wanted to get divorced. I’m the only person in my family to ever get a divorced," the mom-of-three noted. "So I just felt like it’s safe to be back in a relationship, but ultimately, that was not safe either."

Haack tearfully explained she hit a low point when they broke up in 2016, with the divorce being finalized two years later.

"When our stuff imploded, I felt like not only did I lose… we were best friends, but also I felt like I lost like... I need to be a full-time mom. And that really, really, really hurt me a lot and really affected me," she confessed, referring to the two children they now co-parent.

MORE ON:
Christina Anstead

christina haack rushed marriages make herself feel better divorces
Source: @christinahaack/instagram

Haack is currently dating businessman Christopher Larocca.

El Moussa, 43, became emotional as well and replied, "I understand that feeling of being a little bit lost. And I acknowledge that I’m a big part, if not the entire part, of all of this."

The Christina on the Coast star went on to give a sincere apology to El Moussa, spilling, "I’m really sorry for s---. I really am. I just want you to know that.

The dad-of-three accepted her apology and stated, "I did a lot of things too. I hold zero against you."

christina haack rushed marriages make herself feel better divorces
Source: mega

Haack and estranged husband Josh Hall have yet to finalize their divorce.

As OK! reported, Haack and Anstead, 45, began dating in 2017 and married in 2018, the same year her and El Moussa's split was finalized.

After welcoming a son together, they broke up in 2020, with their divorce finalized in 2021 — the same year she began dating Hall and also married him.

In the summer of 2024, Haack and her now-estranged husband, 44, both filed for divorce.

Haack is now dating businessman Christopher Larocca.

Despite all of her public, messy breakups, she isn't against a fourth trip to the altar.

"I will always love love. I probably will [get married again] eventually. But, not anytime soon," she said in an interview, noting that in the future, she wants to be engaged for at least five years before tying the knot.

