Christina Haack Admits She Rushed Into Her Last 2 Failed Marriages to Make Herself 'Feel Better' About Prior Divorces

"I never wanted to get divorced. I’m the only person in my family to ever get a divorced," the mom-of-three noted. "So I just felt like it’s safe to be back in a relationship, but ultimately, that was not safe either."

Haack tearfully explained she hit a low point when they broke up in 2016, with the divorce being finalized two years later.

"When our stuff imploded, I felt like not only did I lose… we were best friends, but also I felt like I lost like... I need to be a full-time mom. And that really, really, really hurt me a lot and really affected me," she confessed, referring to the two children they now co-parent.