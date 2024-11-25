Single Christina Haack Flaunts Fit Physique in Daring Black Bikini: Photos
Christina Haack, is who recently single after splitting from husband Josh Hall in July, wasn't shy about showing off her fit physique in a set of new photos.
"Scorpio season was good to me ♏️," the blonde babe, 41, captioned snapshots via Instagram while referring to the month of November.
In the main photo, the HGTV star, who shares daughter Taylor, 14, and son Brayden, 9, with Tarek El Moussa, and son Hudson, 5, with her second husband, Ant Anstead, looked stunning in a black bikini while overlooking the ocean and sipping on champagne.
Haack also appeared to venture off with her friends for a getaway, as she posed with five friends in front of the ocean, in addition to being around her kiddos.
Of course, people were elated to see the reality star thriving. One person wrote, "ohhhhh the ♏️ season. it looks good on you 🔥," while another said, "Enjoy your me time. It is something all of us need. My goodness your kiddos are growing up so fast ❤️."
A third person added: "You deserve this… considering everything you’ve been thru!! 🙌👏 crushing it!"
As OK! previously reported, Haack and Hall, who secretly got married in October 2021, have not been on the best terms since Hall filed for divorce from Haack on July 15 after nearly three years of marriage. Hall cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split and also requested spousal support from the designer. For her part, Hall responded with her own legal filing, requesting that neither be allowed to ask for spousal support.
Earlier this month, Haack spoke about what it was like to film alongside Hall in the upcoming HGTV series The Flip Off, which also stars her first ex-husband and his wife, Heather Rae El Moussa.
“When someone is insecure by you and doesn’t like to watch you win, that really puts a damper on everything,” the mom-of-three told Entertainment Tonight. “I feel like I was not shining as bright, to try to not make him feel emasculated. But who wants to live like that?”
“It was not fun, to be honest,” she continued. “I did not enjoy filming with him, so having split up made this, to be honest, so much easier and so much better in every way.”